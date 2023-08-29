Two Ugandan men face death penalty under controversial new anti-gay laws

We're at the point now in America where denying minors to "gender-affirming" surgeries is deemed "trans-genocide," because transgender people are about to be legislated out of existence. When you've taken the rhetoric to "genocide," it's difficult to take you seriously anymore.

Remarkably, America is one of the best countries to live in if you're gay. Uganda, though — their controversial new anti-gay laws have two men facing death sentences.

Two men in Uganda are facing separate charges of “aggravated homosexuality,” an offense punishable by death under the country’s controversial new anti-gay laws https://t.co/vwNet7XDuJ — CNN (@CNN) August 29, 2023

Wait, what's "aggravated homosexuality"?

"Aggravated homosexuality," according to the much-criticized act, involves incest, sex with children, as well as people with disabilities or the elderly.

Another man was charged with “aggravated homosexuality” last month in Jinja district in eastern Uganda for allegedly performing “a sexual act with a child aged 12 of the same sex,” according to [spokesperson Jacqueline] Okui.

The country’s law should be respected — Dr. Kenon (@Kendominic2) August 29, 2023

Is it because one raped a 12 year old boy, & the other raped a disabled man? — hank moody V (@legal__cocaine) August 29, 2023

I am Uganda pro government. — OkeyEgoCrypto (@Okey_Ego_Crypto) August 29, 2023

Based — Joe Blow (@JoeBlowPremium) August 29, 2023

What did they specifically do? Something tells me this isn't something they did "in the privacy of their own homes". — 57harrierstrikes (@goodforharriers) August 29, 2023

They raped a disabled man and a child. I think you forgot to put that in your headline or post. — Invisible Majority (@invismajority) August 29, 2023

Community Notes, please! — ScyfyLala (@SciFiMom13) August 29, 2023

Has nothing to do with homosexuality, “it’s rape” regardless,because it wasn’t consensual. We already have laws in America that addresses this. The headline is a ploy to create division, CNN are hacks!! — Paradigm Perspectives and “Parody” (@Paradigmtruths) August 29, 2023

Maybe the law itself isn't as controversial as the media says. Maybe it's the rapes that are the problem.

