Two Ugandan men face death penalty under controversial new anti-gay laws

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on August 29, 2023
AP Photo/Ron Harris

We're at the point now in America where denying minors to "gender-affirming" surgeries is deemed "trans-genocide," because transgender people are about to be legislated out of existence. When you've taken the rhetoric to "genocide," it's difficult to take you seriously anymore.

Remarkably, America is one of the best countries to live in if you're gay. Uganda, though — their controversial new anti-gay laws have two men facing death sentences.

Wait, what's "aggravated homosexuality"?

"Aggravated homosexuality," according to the much-criticized act, involves incest, sex with children, as well as people with disabilities or the elderly.

Another man was charged with “aggravated homosexuality” last month in Jinja district in eastern Uganda for allegedly performing “a sexual act with a child aged 12 of the same sex,” according to [spokesperson Jacqueline] Okui. 

Maybe the law itself isn't as controversial as the media says. Maybe it's the rapes that are the problem.

***

