MSNBC: Jacksonville shooting shows Ron DeSantis is the poster boy for systemic racism

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on August 29, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The racially motivated killing of three blacks in Jacksonville, Florida has a lot of people trying to pass the blame onto Gov. Ron DeSantis and and his "rhetoric." We thought his rhetoric was fine when he denounced the shooting, to the sound of boos. DeSantis is teaching that slavery was a good thing!

Ja'han Jones writes Joy Reid's blog for her over at MSNBC, and he thinks his reaction to the shooting shows that DeSantis is the poster boy for systemic racism.

Jones writes:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was loudly booed Sunday while attending a vigil for the three Black people gunned down by a white man at a Jacksonville store the day before.

Through his administration’s assault on inclusive learning plans that may make white students feel uncomfortable, its efforts to dilute Black voter power, its efforts to whitewash racist massacres against Black people and its efforts to tout the purported benefits that slavery afforded Black people, DeSantis has arguably become Florida’s most prominent face of anti-Black rhetoric. 

The governor, who’s vying for the Republican presidential nomination, routinely claims that his state is where “woke” — that is, the term denoting Black consciousness — “goes to die.”

And with that reputation in mind, he was the last person many Black Floridians wanted to hear from after three Black people were killed at a Dollar General store by a shooter who authorities say was motivated by anti-Black hate.

All of his policies? Or just some of them?

Show how does any of this make him the poster boy for systemic racism? Did he come right out and agree with the killer? He's apparently a Nazi and yet hides it really well.

***

