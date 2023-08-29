MSNBC: Jacksonville shooting shows Ron DeSantis is the poster boy for systemic racism

The racially motivated killing of three blacks in Jacksonville, Florida has a lot of people trying to pass the blame onto Gov. Ron DeSantis and and his "rhetoric." We thought his rhetoric was fine when he denounced the shooting, to the sound of boos. DeSantis is teaching that slavery was a good thing!

Ja'han Jones writes Joy Reid's blog for her over at MSNBC, and he thinks his reaction to the shooting shows that DeSantis is the poster boy for systemic racism.

DeSantis denies the existence of systemic racism, but the reaction to the Jacksonville mass shooting shows he’s a poster boy for it, writes @_Jahan. https://t.co/YiMojYygas — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 28, 2023

Jones writes:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was loudly booed Sunday while attending a vigil for the three Black people gunned down by a white man at a Jacksonville store the day before. Through his administration’s assault on inclusive learning plans that may make white students feel uncomfortable, its efforts to dilute Black voter power, its efforts to whitewash racist massacres against Black people and its efforts to tout the purported benefits that slavery afforded Black people, DeSantis has arguably become Florida’s most prominent face of anti-Black rhetoric. The governor, who’s vying for the Republican presidential nomination, routinely claims that his state is where “woke” — that is, the term denoting Black consciousness — “goes to die.” And with that reputation in mind, he was the last person many Black Floridians wanted to hear from after three Black people were killed at a Dollar General store by a shooter who authorities say was motivated by anti-Black hate.

“Your policies caused this!” Ron DeSantis is booed so much at vigil for the Jacksonville shooting victims, he’s forced to stop talking. pic.twitter.com/833Vp4BIvX — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 28, 2023

All of his policies? Or just some of them?

There's the woke MSM, calling a non-racist the poster boy of racism. Just like how white supremacists are no longer white, and don't believe in racial supremacy. — John Keezer (@Keeznuuts) August 28, 2023

Utterly vile, MSNBC. Systemic partisanship pretending to be news. — Douglas Carpenter (@dcarpenter14) August 29, 2023

The left loves these type of incidents. — Rocky the Raccoon (@Rockyraccoon56) August 29, 2023

So who's the poster boy for the black man that shot 4 old white people last month? Biden? Obama? KJP? Pelosi? Schumer? Waters? Let me guess, it doesn't matter because they were white? — Jay (@BreachNClearLLC) August 28, 2023

What is this, two AM race bait articles from Jahan and crew?



How nice for all of us that MSNBC is out there to tell and show daily all the ways that everyone and everything is actually a conspiracy cover up of racism and bigotry.



We need them on that wall, so very important... — Richard Sears (@Rich_Sears_) August 29, 2023

MSNBC news is absolutely toxic — Jeff Adams (@JeffAdams82) August 28, 2023

The “outrage” is manufactured and fostered by the enemy of the people: the media. — Jurassic Nightmare (@JurassicBite) August 28, 2023

Show how does any of this make him the poster boy for systemic racism? Did he come right out and agree with the killer? He's apparently a Nazi and yet hides it really well.

