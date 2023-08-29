Gold Star families from Afghanistan have some choice words for Joe Biden

As we reported, Daryl Issa hosted a gathering for Gold Star families who lost loved ones in the suicide bomb attack at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. They were not happy with the Biden administration's attempts to reach out … President Joe Biden told one mother how he knew how she felt because his own son "came home" in a flag-draped casket.

On Tuesday, the families testified before Congress for about three hours. Here's what one father had to say:

Wow. Mark Schmitz, whose son was killed in Kabul during the Biden Afghanistan withdrawal, goes scorched earth.



Says the admin has the families "knee-deep in bullshit," Biden is a "disgrace" to the United States, and Blinken/Austin need to "pack up their shit" and resign. pic.twitter.com/q1dWugT9an — Dylan Housman (@Dylan_Housman) August 29, 2023

He says what we all think. I can’t not even imagine how horrible this is for these families. Absolutely tragic. I wish this event could ease their burden. — Curious (@CuriousDeb1862) August 29, 2023

He ain't wrong. — John McBride (@jmacjhawk) August 29, 2023

This subject is too important not to be seen by as many people as possible!!! — DFaith (@Don92778262) August 29, 2023

I look at the fallen and see those who I miss being around. I retired 12 years ago but the Army remains in me and those who have served. Faces of what makes America great. OurTroops. I want those responsible to be held accountable! — Demond Hunter (@OlSargeHunter) August 29, 2023

@PressSec show this to your empty shell of a boss — Blue Jay (@bluejay664) August 29, 2023

The Biden administration called the withdrawal a success and even retaliated for the suicide attack, waiting a couple of weeks and droning an aid worker carrying water home.

***