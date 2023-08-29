Gold Star families from Afghanistan have some choice words for Joe Biden

National Archives says it has about 5,400 mails using Joe Biden's aliases
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on August 29, 2023
Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/U.S. Marine Corps via AP

As we reported, Daryl Issa hosted a gathering for Gold Star families who lost loved ones in the suicide bomb attack at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. They were not happy with the Biden administration's attempts to reach out … President Joe Biden told one mother how he knew how she felt because his own son "came home" in a flag-draped casket.

On Tuesday, the families testified before Congress for about three hours. Here's what one father had to say:

The Biden administration called the withdrawal a success and even retaliated for the suicide attack, waiting a couple of weeks and droning an aid worker carrying water home.

***

