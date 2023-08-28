Report: NYC's illegal immigrants could vote if granted work authorization

Diversity teacher writes about wanting to 'burn things down' that aren't equitable
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on August 28, 2023
Fox News

The Biden administration has kept the southern border open for millions of future Democrat voters to make their way into the country. Elon Musk is being sued by the Justice Department for discriminating against refugees in hiring at SpaceX, while Nancy Pelosi and the like freely admit we need workers to pick our food and clean our hotel rooms and mow our lawns.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has no handle on the situation, and he's dealing with a fraction of the migrants the border states have accommodated. He wants to speed up the progress to get them work permits so they can stop sleeping on the sidewalk.

New York Rep. Nicole Mallotakis has some sobering news: Under the city's new non-citizen voting law, migrants could vote in city elections if granted work authorization.

From Politico, 2022:

Now, two decades later, a national movement to give voting rights to legal noncitizens has found its way to the country’s most populous city and, pending court battles, will soon give those immigrants the chance to shape local elections.

About 800,000 green card holders and others authorized to work in the country will become eligible to vote for mayor, City Council and other local offices. New York is by far the largest city to make such a move.

The city isn't even hiding what it's trying to do.

***

