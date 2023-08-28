Report: NYC's illegal immigrants could vote if granted work authorization

The Biden administration has kept the southern border open for millions of future Democrat voters to make their way into the country. Elon Musk is being sued by the Justice Department for discriminating against refugees in hiring at SpaceX, while Nancy Pelosi and the like freely admit we need workers to pick our food and clean our hotel rooms and mow our lawns.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has no handle on the situation, and he's dealing with a fraction of the migrants the border states have accommodated. He wants to speed up the progress to get them work permits so they can stop sleeping on the sidewalk.

New York Rep. Nicole Mallotakis has some sobering news: Under the city's new non-citizen voting law, migrants could vote in city elections if granted work authorization.

.@NYCMayor says “let them work” but if granted work authorization, migrants could ALSO vote in NYC elections under city’s new non-citizen voting law. We sued. Court struck down law. @NYCMayorsOffice appealed.



Everyone see what’s going on here?? pic.twitter.com/YYARZpJ9SR — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) August 28, 2023

I understand the rationale to allow employment for those migrants seeking asylum who were legally processed by @CBP; however, migrants who illegally entered must be detained & deported.



VOTING is a sacred right and must be reserved for citizens only!@NewYorkGOP @nydems — David Rouse 🇺🇲🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@USNRCEC) August 28, 2023

This city is lost. I need to get the hell out of here. — randomCrapola (@RandomCrapola) August 28, 2023

You lying.

You're a liar.

A constant liar. — Malbone Street (@MalboneStreet) August 28, 2023

This is so bad that it can’t possibly be real, right? If she were not lying about this, what would it mean to you? Would it change your mind about your vote in the next coming election? https://t.co/SgXryqhV1H pic.twitter.com/VWjiuuYJrN — CBC (@ChBinNYC) August 28, 2023

From Politico, 2022:

Now, two decades later, a national movement to give voting rights to legal noncitizens has found its way to the country’s most populous city and, pending court battles, will soon give those immigrants the chance to shape local elections. About 800,000 green card holders and others authorized to work in the country will become eligible to vote for mayor, City Council and other local offices. New York is by far the largest city to make such a move.

The fact that there is a non-citizen voting law is psychotic. — JoeR (@JoeR32504856) August 28, 2023

The city isn't even hiding what it's trying to do.

