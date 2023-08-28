Wyoming judge rules against members who sued to keep female-identifying man out of...
Hot take: Reconstruction was a failure because we left alive a lot of people who needed to die

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on August 28, 2023
AP Photo/Steve Helber

I'm old enough to remember activist Bree Wilson scaling the flagpole and removing the Confederate flag from the grounds of the South Carolina State House. They'd already agreed to remove the flag and put it in a museum, but it just couldn't wait. They removed "Dukes of Hazzard" reruns so the Confederate flag on the General Lee wouldn't trigger anyone.

They pulled down statues, removed portraits from the Capitol's speakers' gallery, and worst of all, covered up statues with black tarps so no one's feelings would be hurt seeing them.

This whole line of thought was inspired by the claim that the Reconstruction was a failure and you'd have to travel back further in time to "fix" America.

Things escalated quickly.

So our plan to go back in time and execute every Confederate and his family still wouldn't fix what's wrong with America.

***

