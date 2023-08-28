Hot take: Reconstruction was a failure because we left alive a lot of people who needed to die

I'm old enough to remember activist Bree Wilson scaling the flagpole and removing the Confederate flag from the grounds of the South Carolina State House. They'd already agreed to remove the flag and put it in a museum, but it just couldn't wait. They removed "Dukes of Hazzard" reruns so the Confederate flag on the General Lee wouldn't trigger anyone.

They pulled down statues, removed portraits from the Capitol's speakers' gallery, and worst of all, covered up statues with black tarps so no one's feelings would be hurt seeing them.

This whole line of thought was inspired by the claim that the Reconstruction was a failure and you'd have to travel back further in time to "fix" America.

Reconstruction wasn't just abandoned and fell apart by in 1877 it was already dead and failed by then and was just formally given up on. To 'fix' Reconstruction you have to go further back that that. — AquaImperium (@aquaimperium8) August 26, 2023

Things escalated quickly.

fixing reconstruction would mean going back to ensure the Union executes every single Confederate politician and military officer



the same thing would have been necessary to truly stop European fascism after WW2 https://t.co/vZc323Jt4u — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) August 27, 2023

fixing reconstruction would mean going back to ensure the Union executes every single Confederate politician and military officer



the same thing would have been necessary to truly stop European fascism after WW2 https://t.co/vZc323Jt4u — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) August 27, 2023

The left intentionally labels their opposition as neo-confederates or fascist to justify state oppression and violence



It’s exterminationist language aimed at your grandpa with the MAGA hat https://t.co/bKkexkxQiS — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) August 28, 2023

This tweet isn’t about SS officers or Robert E Lee https://t.co/Gh4ilXIUim — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) August 28, 2023

Lol this dude couldn't larp any harder... — Daniel Ogburn (@danogburn) August 28, 2023

Well he would never dirty his hands, he is after all a journalist — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) August 28, 2023

Bylines at Rolling Stone is bad enough, but "written at Bellingcat" in the bio is one step above "I fiddle kids". — Alexander G. Rubio (@AlexanderGRubi2) August 28, 2023

And these same people want us to give up our guns, lol. — We’re under communist occupation 🚨 (@WhenTheHonk) August 28, 2023

It's textbook othering to dehumanize the enemy. This is done so that it's more palatable to their constituency when force is used on them. — Telos (@projecttelos) August 28, 2023

I wonder if he includes the Cold War era governments of Eastern Europe in his assessment of "European fascism".



Probably not, huh? — Archibald Tuttle (@Harry_Tuttle85) August 28, 2023

The left thinks they are stopping bad people and anything is then justified to stop those bad people from taking the reigns of government. — NewsJunky (@NewzJunky1023) August 28, 2023

Frederick Douglass himself would call this person an inhuman monster



There is this weird performative cruelty I've been seeing in the last year and I don't know where it comes from



But it always comes from someone who imagines the horror they adore be performed by someone else https://t.co/qQypmCafbo — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) August 28, 2023





So our plan to go back in time and execute every Confederate and his family still wouldn't fix what's wrong with America.

***