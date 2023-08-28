Diversity teacher writes about wanting to 'burn things down' that aren't equitable
Here's the 'Wheel of Privilege' they're using in schools to identify the marginalized

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on August 28, 2023
Twitter

Christopher Rufo has been a great clearing house for items parents find in their kids' classrooms. He's tackled critical race theory and academic queer theory, which teachers that America's indigenous peoples were nonbinary and were forced into the social construct of the gender binary by European colonizers.

This is just Marxism under a different coat of paint, but we've seen this "Wheel of Privilege" in plenty of training materials for teachers and classrooms. Just have your fourth grader identify where he stands on the wheel — if he's straight, white, Christian, and European, he's right at the nexus of power. He's the oppressor, and the marginalized are immigrants who are gay and non-Christian.

But you can't teach them that, because America is built on "whiteness" and the marginalized will have to seize power from the privileged. Look how many "phobias" they have to conquer.

