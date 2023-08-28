Here's the 'Wheel of Privilege' they're using in schools to identify the marginalized

Christopher Rufo has been a great clearing house for items parents find in their kids' classrooms. He's tackled critical race theory and academic queer theory, which teachers that America's indigenous peoples were nonbinary and were forced into the social construct of the gender binary by European colonizers.

This is just Marxism under a different coat of paint, but we've seen this "Wheel of Privilege" in plenty of training materials for teachers and classrooms. Just have your fourth grader identify where he stands on the wheel — if he's straight, white, Christian, and European, he's right at the nexus of power. He's the oppressor, and the marginalized are immigrants who are gay and non-Christian.

This ‘Wheel of Privilege’ is being used in schools.



It splits everyone into buckets of ‘power’ or ‘marginalised’.



It tells children that if they are white or male or ‘cis’ or Christian or European or they speak English or live in an urban city, that they are ‘privileged’. pic.twitter.com/Lio1uIjnnt — James Esses (@JamesEsses) August 28, 2023

To what end? — AJ Kay (@AJKayWriter) August 28, 2023

So you learn your proper place, feel your appropriate level of shame, know who to bow down to, and who to reward with their victim entitlements. — BrassDragonDefense (@ZeeBrassDragon) August 28, 2023

The Wheel of Victimhood — InvestTradeLearn (@InvesTradeLearn) August 28, 2023

That moment you're so privileged you get held back in in everything in life. — That Dope Rat (@DopestRat) August 28, 2023

This is such divisive bollocks. Can you imagine a teacher with a classroom full of poor white kids teaching them they are ever so privileged? This is hateful and any teacher using this, abusive. — Octopussy🦖🟩⬜️🟪 (@CrochetLady15) August 28, 2023

Privilege is where hard work meets opportunity. Privilege is earned by those who have prepared themselves for a situation where they are uniquely qualified to succeed. Privilege has nothing to do with class and everything to do with merit. — Chris (@Kamistand) August 28, 2023

It’s amazing because in one item they immediately put half of the population against the other half — SDJ2 (@sdj_second) August 28, 2023

Just … why?



Can’t they just be children? I prefer teaching them that anyone can reach their dreams, no matter which sex or background they have. — Gerty (@Gerty2000vlts) August 28, 2023

But you can't teach them that, because America is built on "whiteness" and the marginalized will have to seize power from the privileged. Look how many "phobias" they have to conquer.

***