AP poll shows that Americans find Joe Biden 'old' and Donald Trump 'corrupt'

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on August 28, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It says something that these are the words Americans most attached to our two leading candidates for president in 2024. The Associated Press reports:


President Joe Biden is “old” and “confused,” and former President Donald Trump is “corrupt” and “dishonest.” Those are among the top terms Americans use when they’re asked to describe the Democrat in the White House and the Republican best positioned to face him in next year’s election.

Unflattering portraits of Biden and Trump emerge clearly in a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, which asked an open-ended question about what comes to mind when people think of them.

For Biden, the largest share of U.S. adults — including both Democrats and Republicans — mentioned his age. At 80, Biden is just three years older than Trump, but many Americans expressed real concerns about his ability to continue as president.

Trump, meanwhile, has been indicted in four cases featuring 91 total criminal counts and elicits words such as “corrupt” and “crooked” (named by 15%), along with “bad” and other generally negative comments (11%). Not far behind are words like “liar” and “dishonest” (8%). Another 8% offered generally positive comments like “good,” though.

What about orange? How many people thought Orange Man Bad when asked about Trump?

It's true.

It's funny that Trump's only three years younger than Biden and yet Biden gets stuck with "old." He'd be 86 at the end of his second term.

Does this mean there's traction for those below them in the campaign? Is there anyone with a positive adjective?

