AP poll shows that Americans find Joe Biden 'old' and Donald Trump 'corrupt'

It says something that these are the words Americans most attached to our two leading candidates for president in 2024. The Associated Press reports:
Biden is 'old,' Trump is 'corrupt': AP-NORC poll has ominous signs for both in possible 2024 rematch https://t.co/j4XzJphO99— Michael Tackett (@tackettdc) August 28, 2023
President Joe Biden is “old” and “confused,” and former President Donald Trump is “corrupt” and “dishonest.” Those are among the top terms Americans use when they’re asked to describe the Democrat in the White House and the Republican best positioned to face him in next year’s election.
Unflattering portraits of Biden and Trump emerge clearly in a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, which asked an open-ended question about what comes to mind when people think of them.
For Biden, the largest share of U.S. adults — including both Democrats and Republicans — mentioned his age. At 80, Biden is just three years older than Trump, but many Americans expressed real concerns about his ability to continue as president.
Trump, meanwhile, has been indicted in four cases featuring 91 total criminal counts and elicits words such as “corrupt” and “crooked” (named by 15%), along with “bad” and other generally negative comments (11%). Not far behind are words like “liar” and “dishonest” (8%). Another 8% offered generally positive comments like “good,” though.
What about orange? How many people thought Orange Man Bad when asked about Trump?
AP poll: Words most associated with our major parties’ 2024 frontrunners (each with universal name ID):— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 28, 2023
Biden: “Old” & “confused”
Trump: “Corrupt” & “dishonest”
Majority unfavorability rating for both (Trump’s is 10 points worse). Biden’s numbers on the economy awful. https://t.co/RMTCvMX0Y3
The great irony here is that Biden is getting off easy. Corrupt and dishonest are far more applicable to Biden than Trump. https://t.co/5epK8QXfDW— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 28, 2023
It's true.
It's not irony at all. It's a window into the power of the system and the weakness of the average American mind.— Great Stockpix (Day Trader) (@Greatstockpix) August 28, 2023
MSM: LOL mission accomplished— Loren (@SDCLoren) August 28, 2023
Biden is also corrupt and Trump is also old.— Alex O'Alexandra (@Shannonsheeha18) August 28, 2023
America deserves so much better than this.— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) August 28, 2023
Not really. America gets what America wants.— Consequence Enjoyer (@azprime2) August 28, 2023
It's funny that Trump's only three years younger than Biden and yet Biden gets stuck with "old." He'd be 86 at the end of his second term.
DECISION 2024:— Stephen (@KenGillingham) August 28, 2023
Old & Confused vs. Corrupt & Dishonest
Does this mean there's traction for those below them in the campaign? Is there anyone with a positive adjective?
