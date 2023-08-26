Lincoln Project asks who looks more presidential, Biden or Trump

People have been having a lot of fun with former President Donald Trump's mugshot, and The Lincoln Project decided to give it their shot. Who looks more presidential? Joe Biden in his formal portrait or Donald Trump in a Fulton County mugshot. We'd kind of have thought that Principled Conservatives™ like The Lincoln Project would be better served putting a photo of their Republican candidate up against Biden. Oh, wait … Biden is their candidate, just like he was in 2020.

Which one looks more Presidential to you? pic.twitter.com/JDTRa4lILC — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 25, 2023

The guy on the Right. https://t.co/zzHNo5TcN6 — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) August 26, 2023

This one @realDonaldTrump



Looks don’t make a man Presidential … honorable actions do.



Biden has been nothing but dishonorable since the day he took office as a Senator. His 1st lie was how his wife died, then when he met Jill. Since then he’s plagiarized & committed treason. https://t.co/lDRk0yjWWr pic.twitter.com/5cR1uezf45 — C-Reason🇺🇸 (@CreasonJana) August 26, 2023

When will they learn not to ask a question like this?

Comments tell all. https://t.co/TRwtihIzDA — MinnesotaMomma (@MommaMinnesota1) August 26, 2023

The guy on the right.



The guy on the left looks like he belongs in the Alzheimer’s Unit in the Nursing Home where he gets his risperidone sprinkled tapioca pudding 3 times a day.



Sit your pedo a** down. https://t.co/Bsjxu6AKgh — Joe Bidens Last Brain Cell (@BidensBrainCelI) August 26, 2023

For the purpose of keeping the United States safe from the still wild west world, I go with the guy on the right. The guy on the left is just gonna get mugged before he even knows what happened. https://t.co/5VMw0SNwbI — Harry Tiffany IV (@harrytiffanyiv) August 26, 2023

You’re right Biden looks like a chump on the take… https://t.co/bCougaPwUz — Mark Whitrock (@MarkWhitrock) August 26, 2023

They really think this is a persuasive argument. How stupid are they? https://t.co/dfX1gXdC5x — James Valvis (@JamesValvis) August 26, 2023

Which one looks like a compromised demented old fool whose crime family benefits from taking millions of dollars from foreign entities? https://t.co/k5xghBrx1H — Bob Miscia ❌ ⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 (@mishman057) August 26, 2023

The one on the right. Because the one on the left has no idea where he is. https://t.co/8L6wGQdYDa — Steve (@Steve34413478) August 26, 2023

Biden looks right where he belongs … at the head of the swamp he's been living in off the taxpayer's dime for 50 years. Trump looks like a guy who's been tested multiple times and just keeps going.

