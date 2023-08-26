Lincoln Project asks who looks more presidential, Biden or Trump

Donald Trump Jr. guesses why Ron DeSantis is playing baseball in four-inch heels
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on August 26, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

People have been having a lot of fun with former President Donald Trump's mugshot, and The Lincoln Project decided to give it their shot. Who looks more presidential? Joe Biden in his formal portrait or Donald Trump in a Fulton County mugshot. We'd kind of have thought that Principled Conservatives™ like The Lincoln Project would be better served putting a photo of their Republican candidate up against Biden. Oh, wait … Biden is their candidate, just like he was in 2020. 

Biden looks right where he belongs … at the head of the swamp he's been living in off the taxpayer's dime for 50 years. Trump looks like a guy who's been tested multiple times and just keeps going.

***

