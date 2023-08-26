KJP says she was made press secretary because she's 'beyond capable'

It's no joke when we take back everything we said about Jen "Circle Back" Psaki when she was press secretary and not an MSNBC host, doing the same job. Psaki was a genius compared to her successor, Karine Jean-Pierre. In case you didn't notice, Jean-Pierre is a gay, black immigrant, which she herself has called historic. She's making history every day.

Jean-Pierre ended up on a podcast with Stacy Brown and let him know why she was picked to be press secretary: Because she's "beyond capable."

Karine Jean-Pierre says Biden's reason for making her press secretary was because she is "beyond capable" pic.twitter.com/8Dkcw4Ug2Y — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 26, 2023

Good point … why was Biden's first pick Psaki, some white cis egg producer?

Why are they revoking hundreds of hard press passes?

She really is just plain horrible, but then again she's given tough lines by "The Big Guy" to spin. She's been loyal to the White House narrative, though, whether it be to say "ultra-MAGA" or "Bidenomics" as much as possible.

