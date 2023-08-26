Even Rep. Ilhan Omar is taken with Donald Trump's mugshot

All day Thursday #DonaldTrumpMugshot trended on Twitter as people awaited former President Donald Trump to be booked at the Fulton County Courthouse. The Lincoln Project learned that Trump in his mugshot looks more presidential than Joe Biden. I'm sure Rob Reiner has printed it out and put it in a frame on his nightstand.
Oddly, Rep. Ilhan Omar, who thinks support for Israel is all about the Benjamins, thought Trump really is about that thug life. (I forget by whom, but I was told the word "thug" is racist.)
He really is about that thug life 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/kARuRG4Cs5— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 25, 2023
Didn't you commit immigration fraud?— Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) August 26, 2023
We agree 💅 pic.twitter.com/S6rf9KM1HW— Chief Trumpster (@ChiefTrumpster) August 26, 2023
Take that, "Dark Brandon."
This is the one that needs to be on a t-shirt— Adrian (@realAdrianDa32) August 26, 2023
I don't understand, are you trying to dunk on him or is this a signal that you'll be voting for him?— Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) August 26, 2023
Unexpected fan. I guess street cred is universal.— Amanda Jean (@AJAmmirabilis) August 26, 2023
Two times this month I've agreed with Ilhan Omar... wow.— Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) August 26, 2023
So we can count on your vote?— AlienAmerican (@AlienAmerican) August 25, 2023
This is a stunning endorsement. I had to see it for myself.— The Blackout Shade (@blackoutshade) August 26, 2023
Now that’s funny 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VnBRHoxeKF— MissPeeps 🥰 𝕏 (@mizzpeeps1) August 26, 2023
Are you a fan now?— Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) August 26, 2023
She does love married men 🤓— Dr.Carol X Lunz PhD She/Him,GED Alumni,POC-Ally (@marinasmigielsk) August 26, 2023
What's the big deal? Worst-case, some people did something.— ParrotysNuts (@ParrotysNuts) August 26, 2023
But, I suspect it's being blown out of proportion by other people, who are doing something, and now all of us are starting to lose access to our civil liberties.
These tweets really aren't landing like they think they are— Mike Shilling (@Fuzanigans) August 26, 2023
Trump looks like the original gangsta. Someone who gets things done.
***
