Even Rep. Ilhan Omar is taken with Donald Trump's mugshot

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on August 26, 2023
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

All day Thursday #DonaldTrumpMugshot trended on Twitter as people awaited former President Donald Trump to be booked at the Fulton County Courthouse. The Lincoln Project learned that Trump in his mugshot looks more presidential than Joe Biden. I'm sure Rob Reiner has printed it out and put it in a frame on his nightstand.

Oddly, Rep. Ilhan Omar, who thinks support for Israel is all about the Benjamins, thought Trump really is about that thug life. (I forget by whom, but I was told the word "thug" is racist.)

Take that, "Dark Brandon."

Trump looks like the original gangsta. Someone who gets things done.

