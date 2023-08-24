NBC News reporter wants Libs of TikTok's comment on her inciting a murder

Magazine ruminates on 'the mysterious Catholic faith of Ron DeSantis'
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on August 24, 2023
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

Matt Lavietes reports for NBC OUT that a Californian business owner was allegedly shot and killed for displaying a pride flag. "The far right has repeatedly linked the flag to the decades-old trope that links gay and transgender people to child abusers who want to 'groom' or sexualize children," Lavietes writes, "a trope that has recently had a resurgence."

Here's Lavietes messaging Chaya Raichik, the woman behind Libs of TikTok, inviting her to comment on "criticism that your online posts about the LGBTQ Pride flag have incited violence, including and similar to the California store owner." Whenever journalists write "critics say," that means they're about to express their own opinion.

"So, are you an accessory to murder?"

"When asked about the post, Raichik said in a message to NBC News, 'Why are you comparing anyone who criticizes the progress pride flag being shoved down the throats of children, to a violent murderer?'" Good question.

Media triggered by Carlos Santana's 'anti-trans rant' about men & women
Doug P.

The whole mainstream media has her on speed-dial.

There has to be more than that, or this suspect would be shooting Californians all day every day.

As we learned this Pride Month, you can burn the American flag as free speech, but it's a hate crime to damage a pride flag.

