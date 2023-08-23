Jenna Ellis absolutely ROCKS her Fulton County mugshot
Team Trump has prepared bingo cards for Wednesday night's debate

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on August 23, 2023
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Donald Trump won't be attending Wednesday night's Republican debate, but Team Trump did meet up last night and passed around bingo cards for the debate. Oddly enough, the card is devoted entirely to Ron DeSactimonious. We don't know yet if the rest of the candidates will team up against DeSantis, but Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is ready to play. 

Primaries are ugly things, and we have to admit, we hate when Team Trump attacks DeSantis from the Left. Look at these squares: "Ron Defends Slavery." Come on, now. Don't repeat talking points from the Biden administration.

Other squares read "Pudding Mention," "Wipes Snot," and "Red Ears."

Pudding fingers is Lincoln Project-level stuff. "Ron defends slavery." C'mon.

