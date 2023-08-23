Team Trump has prepared bingo cards for Wednesday night's debate

Donald Trump won't be attending Wednesday night's Republican debate, but Team Trump did meet up last night and passed around bingo cards for the debate. Oddly enough, the card is devoted entirely to Ron DeSactimonious. We don't know yet if the rest of the candidates will team up against DeSantis, but Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is ready to play.

Primaries are ugly things, and we have to admit, we hate when Team Trump attacks DeSantis from the Left. Look at these squares: "Ron Defends Slavery." Come on, now. Don't repeat talking points from the Biden administration.

Other squares read "Pudding Mention," "Wipes Snot," and "Red Ears."

Everyone get your bingo cards ready for tomorrow night! #GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/JIMycY4NVQ — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 23, 2023

Are you a child? — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) August 23, 2023

This seems pretty desperate for someone who is up by 50 in the polls. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) August 23, 2023

I get that primaries are gross, and y'all vote for whomever you want - but this brainless personal assassination campaign against one of the finest GOP governors this party has ever known makes ZERO sense. Especially from the guy who crows about how big his lead is. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) August 23, 2023

At least he’s showing up. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 23, 2023

"Ron defends slavery"



Glad to see how seriously you're taking things.



Shouldn't you be in Atlanta for the next arraignment? — JWF (@JammieWF) August 23, 2023

Are you a baby? Because you look like a baby right now. — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) August 23, 2023

Ron doesn’t deserve that and I’m a fan of yours — Tim Tribbett DVM (@tntDVM) August 23, 2023

You're disgusting and a complete embarrassment. — Ge🌞rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) August 23, 2023

Why do you hate your own? — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) August 23, 2023

This is not going to age well. — Vee Parr (@proseccogirly) August 23, 2023

Pudding fingers is Lincoln Project-level stuff. "Ron defends slavery." C'mon.

