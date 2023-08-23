James Woods has some words for Speaker Kevin McCarthy

We forget how long ago the media went ape for a day because House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had said that the Biden investigation was rising to the level of an impeachment inquiry. You think? How about when we get all of those emails from "Robert L. Peters" digging into Hunter Biden's business? All we have is an FBI witness, a couple of whistleblowers, former business associates and others spilling the dirt on "The Big Guy."

James Woods speaks for a lot of us:

Pelosi managed to destroy a sitting president on completely fabricated falsehoods with a wink and a smile. You can’t even bring to justice the most blatantly corrupt administration in American history.



For the love of God, #stoptalking. https://t.co/TQUnv1F1yA — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 23, 2023

I really hope they send another strongly worded letter. — @amuse (@amuse) August 23, 2023

I know. It just takes time to get a legit impeachment going if you're not fabricating evidence and have no cooperation from the FBI. — Dale Plemons (@DalePlemons) August 23, 2023

McCarthy is all talk no action.



He’s a disgrace. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 23, 2023

Now that people have to show up for work, maybe they can start working and start the impeachment process? — Not Simo Häyhä (@h2av8tor) August 23, 2023

Does he not remember that they impeached President Trump over a phone call … a phone call about the Biden family business?

Exactly. Uniparty is real. Just follow @SpeakerMcCarthy if in disbelief. — Greg (@JPEGreg) August 23, 2023

It seems that McCarthy doesn't really want to bring down the Biden Administration to me, James. — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) August 23, 2023

They robbed Trump of a presidency using made-up opposition research from the Hillary Clinton campaign. Why should Joe Biden get to relax on the beach and get away with "no comment"?

