Bill Kristol reveals 'the most repulsive feature' of today's 'conservatism'

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on August 23, 2023
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

Going by the headline, that could be anything. Bulwark editor at large Bill Kristol has a lot of complaints about "today's" conservatism, as opposed to his and The Bulwark's True Conservatism.™ We just did a post on Adam Kinzinger crying about GOP support for Ukraine; interestingly enough, Kinzinger's Twitter backdrop reads "Country First" but doesn't specify which country.

Anyway, the most repulsive thing about today's conservatism is "its hatred for free men and women" fighting for their country, Ukraine. This editor hasn't come across anything even close to "hatred" for the Ukrainian people. Some would like an accounting of the tens of billions of dollars in aid that have been sent, but that's not hatred.

Truly supporting Ukraine means sending more and more aid with no cap. All the rest of you are repulsive.

Kristol doesn't even have a Ukrainian flag in his Twitter handle and he thinks he can lecture the rest of us?

