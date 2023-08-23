Bill Kristol reveals 'the most repulsive feature' of today's 'conservatism'

Going by the headline, that could be anything. Bulwark editor at large Bill Kristol has a lot of complaints about "today's" conservatism, as opposed to his and The Bulwark's True Conservatism.™ We just did a post on Adam Kinzinger crying about GOP support for Ukraine; interestingly enough, Kinzinger's Twitter backdrop reads "Country First" but doesn't specify which country.

Anyway, the most repulsive thing about today's conservatism is "its hatred for free men and women" fighting for their country, Ukraine. This editor hasn't come across anything even close to "hatred" for the Ukrainian people. Some would like an accounting of the tens of billions of dollars in aid that have been sent, but that's not hatred.

There is much that is repulsive about today’s “conservatism.” But to me the willingness—nay, eagerness—to betray Ukraine could be the most repulsive feature. In its hatred for free men and women fighting bravely against brutal aggression, it betrays its descent into semi-fascism. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 23, 2023

You can volunteer — MirCat (Parity) (@TRMirCat) August 23, 2023

Dude, Americans are broke & busted, gas & food just went up again and we’ve already sent them $140 BILLION dollars of OUR tax money. Give it a rest 🙄 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) August 23, 2023

Truly supporting Ukraine means sending more and more aid with no cap. All the rest of you are repulsive.

“War hath no fury like a non-combatant.”- Plato — UrbanCowboyBebop🍜🚀🪬 (@UrbanBebop) August 23, 2023

It's sick that Bill's metric of whether an ideology is "good" or "bad" depends on its willingness to throw human lives into an endless meat grinder. https://t.co/2r9v9b3KLq — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) August 23, 2023

One can't betray a party in a conflict one never wanted to be part of in the first place — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) August 23, 2023

I don't think you should betray Ukraine, either. Please let us know when you are en route to the front lines. — Will Harter (@willisfx88) August 23, 2023

Neocons love of war is insatiable https://t.co/YT14Yn9WEg — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) August 23, 2023

Bill Kristol’s real lament is that he has to waste some of his precious time trying to convince intransigent “conservatives” to ratchet up the US involvement in Ukraine when he would much rather spend the keystrokes clamoring for a NATO invasion of Niger. https://t.co/nF0CeJWDi1 — Matthew Cowart (@mcowartlaw) August 23, 2023

No one is betraying Ukraine, we didn’t have a defense treaty with Ukraine. It’s not our responsibility to protect Ukraine, it’s Ukraine’s responsibility to protect Ukraine. We have helped them for years and they’ve demonstrated they are unable to win. That isn’t betrayal. https://t.co/oBKHZagyyt — squirrel king (parody) (@cgt1486) August 23, 2023

Perhaps you would be more convincing @BillKristol if you detailed some of the “repulsive” positions that you refer to. Keep in mind you’re talking about “conservatism” so you shouldn’t delve into the rantings of a minimal number of fringe groups and try to label it conservatism. https://t.co/LMl0MkIJKK — NeverFakeNewsBill 🇺🇸 (@BillofRight7) August 23, 2023

Kristol doesn't even have a Ukrainian flag in his Twitter handle and he thinks he can lecture the rest of us?

