Axios: Education 'intimidation' bills have spiked since 2021

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on August 23, 2023
Twitter

As we reported Tuesday, a group of parents' rights protesters in Los Angeles met up with resistance from Antifa, trans activists, and Revolutionary Communists.

What's with these damn parents who want a say in what their children are taught in school?

Axios says a new report reveals that education "intimidation" bills have spiked since 2021. We've never heard the term "education intimidation bill," but just like "Don't Say Gay," we'll accept it.

"The climate around the intimidation bills has intimidated educators into self-censorship in schools." Guess what? Anyone with a job they want to keep self-censors themselves at work. Let's see what Axios has uncovered. Justice and race reporter Russell Contreras writes:

Nearly 400 proposals aimed at allowing parents and government officials to change school lessons have been introduced in state legislatures since 2021, according to a new report from a nonprofit that defends free expression.

Why it matters: Though less than 10% have passed, the climate around the bills has intimidated educators into self-censorship in schools, limiting discussions around racism and gender, PEN America said.

The big picture: The uptick in proposals comes as conservatives organize parents under the guise of fighting for "parents' rights" and against critical race theory, a graduate school concept rarely taught in grade schools.

It also comes as the nation's public schools are becoming more racially and ethnically diverse.

PEN America is the source, huh? No wonder they put "parents' rights" in scare quotes and say it's just a guise. And if critical race theory is rarely taught in schools, who cares if it's banned?

"Don't tell your parents what we talked about in class today."

What if teachers were given a curriculum and stuck to the curriculum instead of talking about their sexual orientation? You know, just teach math. That shouldn't be intimidating.

***

Tags: CENSORSHIP EDUCATION TEACHERS AXIOS

