Axios: Education 'intimidation' bills have spiked since 2021

As we reported Tuesday, a group of parents' rights protesters in Los Angeles met up with resistance from Antifa, trans activists, and Revolutionary Communists.

#BREAKING 🚨 | Police declare unlawful assembly, begin clearing street in front of LAUSD HQ.



Parents are trying to make their way to a scheduled peaceful protest they had planned, and pro LGBT activists, Antifa and Revolutionary Communists have blocked off the entrance. pic.twitter.com/JELMvYdpht — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) August 22, 2023

What's with these damn parents who want a say in what their children are taught in school?

Axios says a new report reveals that education "intimidation" bills have spiked since 2021. We've never heard the term "education intimidation bill," but just like "Don't Say Gay," we'll accept it.

Leftwing news outlet @Axios now claims efforts to allow parents more say in their children's education is "education intimidation" https://t.co/I571e6A9i1 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 23, 2023

"The climate around the intimidation bills has intimidated educators into self-censorship in schools." Guess what? Anyone with a job they want to keep self-censors themselves at work. Let's see what Axios has uncovered. Justice and race reporter Russell Contreras writes:

Nearly 400 proposals aimed at allowing parents and government officials to change school lessons have been introduced in state legislatures since 2021, according to a new report from a nonprofit that defends free expression. Why it matters: Though less than 10% have passed, the climate around the bills has intimidated educators into self-censorship in schools, limiting discussions around racism and gender, PEN America said. The big picture: The uptick in proposals comes as conservatives organize parents under the guise of fighting for "parents' rights" and against critical race theory, a graduate school concept rarely taught in grade schools. It also comes as the nation's public schools are becoming more racially and ethnically diverse.

PEN America is the source, huh? No wonder they put "parents' rights" in scare quotes and say it's just a guise. And if critical race theory is rarely taught in schools, who cares if it's banned?

"The climate around intimidation bills has intimidated educators"



All else aside, someone needs to learn about redundancy — John Hasson (@SonofHas) August 23, 2023

Imagine, allowing parents to have a say in how and what their children learn!?



It's called "representative government," and it's back, baby! — ? (@Crapplefratz) August 23, 2023

By PEN America and their @axios scribes’ definition, curriculum transparency laws are “intimidating.” God forbid parents and legislators actually get a chance to see curriculum materials. — stevemur (@stevemur) August 23, 2023

You mean bills allowing parents some say in their school's curriculum and their kids' education? — Joshua Robinson (@JRobFreedom) August 23, 2023

Very strong "voting is toxic to democracy" vibes here my dudes. — Sour Patch Lyds 🌺🐊 (@sourpatchlyds) August 23, 2023

Parents/taxpayers noticing things is "intimidation." — Arthur X. Fortune (@CBove1) August 23, 2023

"The group defines educational intimidation bills as proposals that 'radically expand the avenues for lone parents, government officials, and citizens to monitor and exert control over pedagogical decisions.'"



Oh cool, you're quoting some group who made up their own definition. — Regs (@r3gulations) August 23, 2023

If you find the idea of people knowing your intended curriculum “intimidating,” then you probably deserve some intimidation. — This Charmless Man (@Jhimmibhob) August 23, 2023

"Don't tell your parents what we talked about in class today."

Activist teachers and teachers unions have violated the trust parents placed in them.



This is a simple, natural, and reasonable reaction to a violation of trust. — Paterfamilias (@PaterFam27) August 23, 2023

“Race reporter” wants to tell parents they don’t have a say in their children’s education. Parents are you paying attention. Remember that in 2024! pic.twitter.com/7Sep58p83k — CYNDI 💌 (@CYNDI_ROSE__) August 23, 2023

Everytime I read a headline like that, I wonder how often the childless elites lecture parents about what’s best for children. How many children would be present at the company events these organizations hold? — Grant T (@polehillpride) August 23, 2023

What if teachers were given a curriculum and stuck to the curriculum instead of talking about their sexual orientation? You know, just teach math. That shouldn't be intimidating.

