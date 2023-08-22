WaPo's Philip Bump says Republicans more likely to believe false things about COVID, vaccines

We recently saw some chucklehead try to declare Republicans the "anti-science party" after a graph showed "confidence in the scientific community" had dropped among the GOP while it rose with Democrats. Note that the question was about confidence in the scientific community, not confidence in science. The "pro-science" party is the one telling us that men can give birth and doctors only guess at a baby's gender when it's delivered.

Washington Post columnist Philip Bump writes that Republicans are much more likely to believe false things when it comes to health-related issues, including COVID-19 and vaccines. Never mind that the main challenger to Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket is a famous anti-vaxxer.

On a wide range of health-related issues including covid and vaccines, Republicans are much more likely to believe false things than Democrats. https://t.co/YL9gcqeZJm — Philip Bump (@pbump) August 22, 2023

All we know is what the media tells us. COVID came from raccoon dogs and spread to people, but they developed a vaccine that the president himself insisted would prevent you from getting and spreading the coronavirus. Oh, and speaking of health, we've recently been regaled with articles about how the "far-right" is obsessed with fitness.

Does Bump work in the WaPo office or directly out of DNC headquarters? — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 22, 2023

What is a woman, Philip? — Rev. Dr. Ashanti Van Buren+ (@AshantiVanBuren) August 22, 2023

Let me guess, 7th booster? — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) August 22, 2023

Philip, will you livestream when getting your 7th booster?



You know, to encourage others who might otherwise be ambivalent? — DuncanDowntown (@DuncanDowntown) August 22, 2023

Democrats said working out was a sign of white supremacy pic.twitter.com/PNa8XUob71 — D-money 🇺🇸 (@FaceplantSteven) August 22, 2023

Every single thing that democrats believe about covid is wrong. — Phil (@RealPhillyP) August 22, 2023

Lol, define "false" things. There's a problem right there. — Midian (@Midian_1616) August 22, 2023

Bump works for the same newspaper that waited 18 months to update a headline ridiculing Sen. Tom Cotton for spreading a debunked "conspiracy theory" about the coronavirus escaping from a lab in Wuhan.

Democrats believed that masking mandates worked, the jabs prevented the spread of COVID, the virus originated from bat soup, locking down the country and printing $6 trillion was a good idea, and people should be denied health care if they refused to get the vaccines. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) August 22, 2023

Telling people social justice protests are okay, but not motorcycle rallies didn't help matters. — William Belcher 🌠 (@EdB_Ohio) August 22, 2023

It was OK to gather in large groups for Black Lives Matter protests because racism "is a public health issue."

Literally everything we "Republicans" believed to be true, was in fact true. — Guy ŁukoⓂ️🕸🇺🇸🤠 (@GuyLuko84) August 22, 2023

Bump's probably wearing a mask for the next strain of COVID, which will hit right during election season.

