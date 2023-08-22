WaPo's Philip Bump says Republicans more likely to believe false things about COVID, vaccines

Don't even bother to ask ... you can shove your mask
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on August 22, 2023
CBS

We recently saw some chucklehead try to declare Republicans the "anti-science party" after a graph showed "confidence in the scientific community" had dropped among the GOP while it rose with Democrats. Note that the question was about confidence in the scientific community, not confidence in science. The "pro-science" party is the one telling us that men can give birth and doctors only guess at a baby's gender when it's delivered.

Washington Post columnist Philip Bump writes that Republicans are much more likely to believe false things when it comes to health-related issues, including COVID-19 and vaccines. Never mind that the main challenger to Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket is a famous anti-vaxxer.

All we know is what the media tells us. COVID came from raccoon dogs and spread to people, but they developed a vaccine that the president himself insisted would prevent you from getting and spreading the coronavirus. Oh, and speaking of health, we've recently been regaled with articles about how the "far-right" is obsessed with fitness.

Bump works for the same newspaper that waited 18 months to update a headline ridiculing Sen. Tom Cotton for spreading a debunked "conspiracy theory" about the coronavirus escaping from a lab in Wuhan.

It was OK to gather in large groups for Black Lives Matter protests because racism "is a public health issue."

Bump's probably wearing a mask for the next strain of COVID, which will hit right during election season.

***

