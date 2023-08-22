New Jersey students learn about climate change in ceramics and gym classes

Vice President Kamala Harris and the mainstream media have ensured that the nation's eyes are on Florida's K-12 curriculum, where they're teaching that slaves actually benefitted from slavery but leaving discussions about gender identity out. The whole country apparently thinks Gov. Ron DeSantis himself writes the K-12 curriculum for all of Florida's public schools.

NPR actually did some journalism and took a look at another state — New Jersey — which demands that climate change be integrated into every subject in every grade.

Even in PE and art class. https://t.co/daeZfZuF2d — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 22, 2023

NPR's Seyma Bayram reports:

New Jersey – a state with roughly 130-miles of coastline – is already confronting multiple climate realities, from more frequent flooding and extreme heat to air pollution from wildfire smoke in Canada. In New Jersey classrooms, students are facing these realities head on. In 2020, the state became the first in the country to adopt standards requiring climate change to be taught across grade levels and in nearly all subjects in K-12 public schools. Those standards were rolled out last year, including in the ceramics class at Hopewell Valley Central High. Students in the class, like freshman Devin Brown, discovered that climate change threatens the state's biodiversity. Brown grew up catching and releasing crayfish in New Jersey streams. She learned through her research that climate change is endangering their habitat, so she sculpted a crayfish onto her clay tile.

They learn about climate change in ceramics class.

“The students nod and chant “Yes” in unison”



Amen. pic.twitter.com/hogQrkdeqN — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 22, 2023

Fourth grader Charlie Belli said moving helps him deal with his own anxiety about climate change. "Running around makes me feel, like, less stressed about climate change," Belli said.

NPR notes there's been pushback from other states, even though there's a scientific consensus that human-caused climate change is real … like there used to be a scientific consensus that the earth was the center of the universe.

"[Assistant principal Albert] Morales said state-mandated climate change instruction protects students and teachers from efforts to deny climate education."

So grateful that instead of climate change ceramics, my 12yo son is receiving instruction in formal logic so that he can recognize the logical fallacy of humanity being able to change the climate of an entire planet. — Dr. Blue Check (@babydocwhit) August 22, 2023

Every MSM network leads with climate change stories



This is the topic they will be using in 2024. It is a classic example of Emanuel’s dictate pic.twitter.com/jKDq1IIteT — John (@VinylRecordsGuy) August 22, 2023

This article itself is unreadable propaganda. Referring to a wildfire as a "climate reality." NPR loves to focus on wildfires because they can omit any explanation as to how they think climate change is causing wildfires and just imply that it got so hot trees caught on fire. — Just Kansas Things (@justksshit) August 22, 2023

I thought there were rules against a state sponsored religion.. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) August 22, 2023

And we wonder why there are epidemics of anxiety and hopelessness in our children. — Mark Harrison (@UCS_Mark) August 22, 2023

Calling the decarbonizationists a cult would be insulting to cults — Punished Hatchling (@PunishedHatchl1) August 22, 2023

what they are doing to this generation of kids is absolutely unforgiveable.



10 years from now when the suicide rate among teens spikes, they'll demand more taxes to pay for "mental health services" when they're the damned ones causing the mental health disaster in these kids. — Travis (@TPum01) August 22, 2023

They need the next generation to grow up with an inherent fear of climate change so that they fall in line with the agenda. Imagine sending your kid to this school.

