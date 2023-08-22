New Jersey students learn about climate change in ceramics and gym classes

Matthew Ygelsias provides cover for President Biden's Maui visit
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on August 22, 2023
AP Photo/David Keyton

Vice President Kamala Harris and the mainstream media have ensured that the nation's eyes are on Florida's K-12 curriculum, where they're teaching that slaves actually benefitted from slavery but leaving discussions about gender identity out. The whole country apparently thinks Gov. Ron DeSantis himself writes the K-12 curriculum for all of Florida's public schools.

NPR actually did some journalism and took a look at another state — New Jersey — which demands that climate change be integrated into every subject in every grade.

NPR's Seyma Bayram reports:

New Jersey – a state with roughly 130-miles of coastline – is already confronting multiple climate realities, from more frequent flooding and extreme heat to air pollution from wildfire smoke in Canada.

In New Jersey classrooms, students are facing these realities head on. In 2020, the state became the first in the country to adopt standards requiring climate change to be taught across grade levels and in nearly all subjects in K-12 public schools.

Those standards were rolled out last year, including in the ceramics class at Hopewell Valley Central High.

Students in the class, like freshman Devin Brown, discovered that climate change threatens the state's biodiversity. Brown grew up catching and releasing crayfish in New Jersey streams. She learned through her research that climate change is endangering their habitat, so she sculpted a crayfish onto her clay tile.

They learn about climate change in ceramics class.

Fourth grader Charlie Belli said moving helps him deal with his own anxiety about climate change.

"Running around makes me feel, like, less stressed about climate change," Belli said.

NPR notes there's been pushback from other states, even though there's a scientific consensus that human-caused climate change is real … like there used to be a scientific consensus that the earth was the center of the universe.

"[Assistant principal Albert] Morales said state-mandated climate change instruction protects students and teachers from efforts to deny climate education."

They need the next generation to grow up with an inherent fear of climate change so that they fall in line with the agenda. Imagine sending your kid to this school.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
