Iowahawk's play-by-play makes Biden's gaffes/comments in Maui even WORSE (more hilarious)

MSNBC: Parade of Trump co-defendants begin to surrender … but stick to their story

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on August 22, 2023
CNN/Twitter

As this editor likes to point out, CBS News White House correspondent Major Garrett published a book, "The Big Truth," last fall arguing that "the 2020 election was the greatest success of American democracy in history." Even if the Trump campaign didn't directly coordinate with Putin in 2016, people still insist that Russia was part of the reason Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton … because they posted memes on Facebook, for example. But all of that — even the Republicans' voter suppression efforts — were fixed by 2020, when the election was without question.

We couldn't have written this post on Twitter 1.0, but it's good to go on X. MSNBC reports that a "parade" of Trump co-defendants are turning themselves in, although attorney John Eastman still insists the election was stolen.

JUST IN: Attorney John Eastman, who was charged last week with Donald Trump, is not backing down.

When asked if he thought the 2020 election was stolen, Eastman replied: "Absolutely. No question in my mind."

Good to see someone has a backbone.

"I am confident that when the law is faithfully applied in this proceeding, all of my co-defendants and I will be fully vindicated," he added

The comment from Eastman came as he was turning himself in at the Fulton county jail after he was charged with nine counts.

Seeing as questioning the integrity of the 2020 election is a major form of "disinformation," people were booted off of social media. CNN's Jake Tapper won't invite liars on his show but has hosted election denier Stacey Abrams a ton of times.

The most votes for any president in history.

This editor isn't saying the election was stolen (although it was "fortified"), but it will be interesting to see it play out in court if that's the way the Democrats want to do it. Let's do this properly.

***

