Matthew Ygelsias provides cover for President Biden's Maui visit

Matthew Ygelsias is a Bloomberg columnist now, so they're the ones paying for hot takes like this one. Yglesias seems to be trying to cover for President Joe Biden and the terrible optics around the Maui wildfires that killed around a thousand people. The White House let us know Biden was there on Day 1 … but photos show Biden lounging in a beach chair in Delaware on Day 1. "No comment," he said when asked about the disaster. He did eventually make it to Maui, where he told the story of how he almost lost his Corvette in a minor kitchen fire. The government has promised $700 per household in aid. Biden then packed up and returned to his Lake Tahoe vacation, which followed his 10-day Delaware vacation.

And no, Biden still hasn't been to East Palestine, Ohio.

But apparently, we're putting too much emphasis on these displays.

I think America is ready to vote for a president who promises zero effort at serious policy change, just 100 percent laser-like focus on making visits to various disaster areas. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 22, 2023

It wasn't conservatives who started this game. https://t.co/rdrLrAPkBZ — Holden (@Holden114) August 22, 2023

Let’s pretend lefties didn’t set this standard — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) August 22, 2023

I mean, visiting a disaster area is just part of the job description. If Biden can't discharge his responsibilities in a timely fashion because he is in poor health or distracted by personal issues, someone should let us know. https://t.co/9ZEXyEKQgR — Just Loki (@LokiJulianus) August 22, 2023

Yeah you're right, Matt. The criticism of Biden over Maui missteps is a new kind criticism invented by republicans in 2023, and nothing like it has ever happened in prior admins.

I guess uncritically supporting the team is easier to do when you dress it up as some comedy schtick https://t.co/ksjEAVSp8F — Invisible Constituent (@JustGreggo) August 22, 2023

i know the official Left position is Biden doesn't need to visit disaster areas and it is symbolic, but symbolism is part of the job and we used to understand this during the Bush and Trump administrations.



Biden should have gone and his supporters should have demanded he go. https://t.co/cfwuv7Dax8 — Dilan Esper (@dilanesper) August 22, 2023

“Empathy is on the ballot” — Porter (@Porter97977215) August 22, 2023

Or just doesn’t fall asleep while visiting the survivors — RebelliousPhase (@RebelliousPhase) August 22, 2023

One of the lazier tweets I’ve seen lately. — originalscout (@originalscout11) August 22, 2023

America is ready for setting the bar higher than buried in the dirt, and to reject clearly absurd false dichotomies. — Harly Crandall (@HarlyCrandall) August 22, 2023

This is easier to take seriously when you don't say it immediately after your guy majorly drops the ball at doing exactly that.



And yeah it is part of the job. I get your side thinks right wing Americans are literally the worst people in the world but it is part of the job. — Friendly Vaccine Manufacturer💉🏳️‍🌈 (@mynameestjueff1) August 22, 2023

Maybe just a president who would send more than $700 per household to cover the funeral expenses of children burned alive in their home due to complete and utter government failure to prepare for disaster 🙂 — Statist Disrespector (@statist_dsrspct) August 22, 2023

This is a really weak effort from Yglesias. What we need is a president who takes more vacation time.

