Report: Biden super PAC has a $12 million discrepancy in its disclosures

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on August 21, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Goodlett

This story from the Washington Free Beacon doesn't seem to be picking up steam, but considering all the missing millions of dollars allegedly paid to President Joe Biden, it's kind of sketchy that one of his favorite super PACs has a $12 million discrepancy in its financial disclosures.

Andrew Kerr reports:

President Joe Biden's favorite super PAC has a $12 million gap in its financial disclosures, a Washington Free Beacon investigation found, prompting legal experts to call for immediate investigations into the "troubling" discrepancy.

Future Forward, which the Biden White House has endorsed as the "pre-eminent super PAC" supporting the president's reelection bid, in 2021 claimed it received just $3.4 million in cash from its affiliated dark money group. But that group, nonprofit Future Forward USA Action, reported in its 2021 IRS tax return that it provided $15.3 million to the super PAC that year. The missing $12 million is one of several errors in the group’s finances, errors that experts say are egregious enough to warrant a federal probe.

"The apparent numerous and blatant discrepancies in the recent filings by both the nonprofit and the super PAC are beyond troubling," said Kendra Arnold, executive director of watchdog group Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust. "This situation calls for an investigation," Arnold said, adding that the radical divergence in the figures reported in the groups’ financial disclosures "is a telltale sign of inaccuracies and a deeper problem."

A "federal probe" just doesn't carry the weight it used to.

We're sure we'll see Sen. Sheldon "Dark Money" Whitehouse all over CNN and MSNBC tonight raving about this discrepancy and demanding transparency.

***

