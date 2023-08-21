Big: Asa Hutchinson will not support Donald Trump if he is the nominee

The fact that Asa Hutchinson is appearing on MSNBC with Nicolle Wallace says all we need to know about his conservative credentials. Hutchinson signed the RNC pledge promising to support whoever the Republican nominee is, but it looks like Donald Trump will just have to get by without Hutchinson's endorsement. Hutchinson doesn't even know if Trump qualifies to run for president.

Asa Hutchinson signed the RNC pledge to support the Republican nominee for president, but now says he will not support Donald Trump if he is the nominee. pic.twitter.com/qmwoFkYga8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 21, 2023

Oh no.

That's a heck of a pledge. "I do, 'but...'" — ibengood (@i_am_ibengood) August 21, 2023

I would say that makes him a liar. — Steve Helms (@SteveMelonHelms) August 21, 2023

So he lied and put his name to it in writing. I'm sure he'll do well, in his living room or something. — _-bled4dayz-_ (@_bled4dayz) August 21, 2023

The pledge is exclusively for uniparty RINO’s — Roamingokie🇺🇸 (@Roamingokie405) August 21, 2023

Not sure it will matter one way or another who he supports. 😄 — Michelle (@michblueeyes) August 21, 2023

Anything with the words "Breaking News" and "Asa Hutchison" in the same sentence defies the laws of physics. — Tim Starker 🦬 (@tstar830) August 21, 2023

Like 10 people support this guy, who gives a shit what he thinks — Joe (@jContest90) August 21, 2023

A nobody won’t endorse Trump. How will he ever bounce back 🤣 — Actual Potato (@actualtater) August 21, 2023

She'd never vote for him, but at least Wallace seems amused to hear a Republican say Trump might not even qualify to run for president. She does a lot of smiling and nodding.

***