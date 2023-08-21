Senators ask if Biden released $6 billion in assets to Iran to renegotiate...
Big: Asa Hutchinson will not support Donald Trump if he is the nominee

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on August 21, 2023
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

The fact that Asa Hutchinson is appearing on MSNBC with Nicolle Wallace says all we need to know about his conservative credentials. Hutchinson signed the RNC pledge promising to support whoever the Republican nominee is, but it looks like Donald Trump will just have to get by without Hutchinson's endorsement. Hutchinson doesn't even know if Trump qualifies to run for president.

Oh no.

She'd never vote for him, but at least Wallace seems amused to hear a Republican say Trump might not even qualify to run for president. She does a lot of smiling and nodding.

***

