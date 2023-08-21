POLITICO: Republicans are using Kamala Harris as a 'bogeyman' in 2024
Ted Cruz pleads 'GILL-TY' for being taken by shark meme ... and the...
'Praise Allah'! Ilhan Omar tells pollster she can't be POTUS ... and the...
Report: Biden super PAC has a $12 million discrepancy in its disclosures
Reception Biden's getting on Maui helps explain why the WH was hesitant to...
Cancel culture trying to 'cancel' Queen's 'Fat Bottomed Girls'? Well, they can kiss...
DHS Secretary's admission about school 'explains a lot about the current border numbers'
A-hole MOVE! Bill Mitchell crosses an UGLY line pushing unfounded rumors about Trump's...
WH spox says Biden will remind Maui residents he's 'been there since day...
Dana Loesch obliterates POTUS account's preaching about 'gun safety' laws
FINISH HIM! Sage Steele DROPS Marc Lamont Hill for his thoughtless, snide biracial/sellout...
Media spotted going easy on 'no comment' Biden during a disaster (compare/contrast with...
Scientist's thread taking 'climate scam' and its obnoxious 'chicken littles' APART is stra...
Mock-worthy CNN analysis explains how conservatives have tarnished words like 'woke' and '...

Adam Kinzinger declares Tucker Carlson 'a traitor to the US'

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on August 21, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Even when Tucker Carlson was still on Fox News, liberals and True Conservatives™ considered him a puppet of Putin because he didn't wholeheartedly support sending tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine to fight Russia. Carlson's now on Twitter, and his meeting with the president of Serbia didn't sit well with CNN senior political commentator Adam Kinzinger, who declared him a traitor. Ray Epps was "just another misled man," but Carlson's a traitor to the United States.

Recommended

Reception Biden's getting on Maui helps explain why the WH was hesitant to go
Doug P.

President Joe Biden has said there's no limit to the amount of aid we send to Ukraine — we'll just keep sending it until their victory.

And has "Country First" as his Twitter backdrop. Why is he wasting his avatar space with a photo of himself and not the Ukrainian flag? Does he not care?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ADAM KINZINGER INTERVIEW TRAITOR TUCKER CARLSON UKRAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Reception Biden's getting on Maui helps explain why the WH was hesitant to go
Doug P.
Ted Cruz pleads 'GILL-TY' for being taken by shark meme ... and the comments are 'FIN-CREDIBLE'
justmindy
POLITICO: Republicans are using Kamala Harris as a 'bogeyman' in 2024
Brett T.
'Praise Allah'! Ilhan Omar tells pollster she can't be POTUS ... and the replies are HILARIOUS
justmindy
Report: Biden super PAC has a $12 million discrepancy in its disclosures
Brett T.
And BOOM: Glenn Greenwald drops George Takei and all war-hungry Lefties in SPECTACULAR, historic thread
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Reception Biden's getting on Maui helps explain why the WH was hesitant to go Doug P.