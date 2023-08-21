Adam Kinzinger declares Tucker Carlson 'a traitor to the US'

Even when Tucker Carlson was still on Fox News, liberals and True Conservatives™ considered him a puppet of Putin because he didn't wholeheartedly support sending tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine to fight Russia. Carlson's now on Twitter, and his meeting with the president of Serbia didn't sit well with CNN senior political commentator Adam Kinzinger, who declared him a traitor. Ray Epps was "just another misled man," but Carlson's a traitor to the United States.

Tucker is a traitor to the US https://t.co/UPu77TDaBY — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) August 21, 2023

Have you considered crying about it some more, that always works. pic.twitter.com/sQV5Xchp8C — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 21, 2023

"Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini)"



You have become a stage prop, Adam. It's shameful. — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) August 21, 2023

You're joking, right?



It's called journalism. It used to be a thing. — An Angry Empath: Random Thoughts From A GenX Gal (@empath_angry) August 21, 2023

I remember when Barbara Walters interviewed Castro and Oliver Stone interviewed Putin….



Are they traitors to America also? — KatRozza (@RozzaKat13) August 21, 2023

Because he did an interview? 🤡 — DrXBloomGaming (@DrXBloomGaming) August 21, 2023

Can you post anything *other* than pure propaganda all the time? Maybe just pick one day to be halfway honest. — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) August 21, 2023

No, he works for CNN, it’s in the job description. — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) August 21, 2023

That narrative doesn’t work in 2023



Y’all may need to move onto something new. 🤷‍♀️👀 — Blessed Momma (@truth_finder40) August 21, 2023

Tucker doesn't seem to have another nation's FLAG in their 𝕏 bio.



But you do 💁‍♂️ — Israel Anderson (@IsraelAnderson) August 21, 2023

Adam is a traitor to masculinity. — 🔥🇺🇸 KC 🇺🇸🔥 (@KCPayTreeIt) August 21, 2023

He’s doing journalism. I think most of the media has forgotten what that entails.



And sometimes it entails having multiple viewpoints. — Mostly Peaceful Cuban (@MostlyPFulCuban) August 21, 2023

The people sending billions of our tax dollars to Ukraine are the traitors. Look in the mirror. — Jack Spitz (@JackSpitz5) August 21, 2023

President Joe Biden has said there's no limit to the amount of aid we send to Ukraine — we'll just keep sending it until their victory.

Says the man that has Glory to Ukraine in his handle 😂 — LordDylly (@DyllyLord) August 21, 2023

And has "Country First" as his Twitter backdrop. Why is he wasting his avatar space with a photo of himself and not the Ukrainian flag? Does he not care?

***