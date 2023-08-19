Sex-ed teachers pushing to add pr0n literacy into the curriculum

Someone in the comments points out that one of the sex-ed teachers on this Zoom call is Justine Ang Fonte, who we covered back in 2021 when she resigned after angering parents for showing first-graders cartoons about Toobining. The New York Post reported at the time:

A teacher who taught controversial sex-education classes that included cartoon videos on masturbation for first graders at the posh Dalton School has resigned, The Post has learned. Justine Ang Fonte, who also taught a one-day workshop on “porn literacy” to juniors at Columbia Grammar & Prep School last month that angered some parents, will not return to the school next year, according to an email Dalton’s head of school, Jim Best, sent to parents Friday. Best also will not be returning to Dalton next year.

She may have left Dalton School, but she hasn't left behind porn literacy:

