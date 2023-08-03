WaPo's Philip Bump says Devon Archer said the opposite of what Republicans claimed
Riley Gaines says professor who wants children exposed to adult genitalia is 'deranged'

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on August 03, 2023
Twitter

Riley Gaines travels the country advocating for the protection of women's sports … which means keeping biological males off of girls' sports teams. Something else caught her eye, though, in the Daily Mail. 

We're inclined:

A University professor has claimed kids should be exposed to adult genitalia to prepare them for the possibility of seeing a naked trans person, in a shocking jab at swimmer Riley Gaines.

Journalism professor Dr. Katja Thieme had made the comment in a Twitter post she shared criticizing swimmer and women's rights advocate Riley Gaines.

Thieme, who teaches at the University of British Columbia, had been tweeted a video of Gaines explaining the effects of having to compete against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas.

In a lengthy response to the video, in which Thieme blasted Gaines, she also tweeted: 'Hey, want to know one of my all time excellent parenting ideas?

'Let. Little. Children. See. Penises. And. Vulvas. Of. Various. Ages. And. Sizes. In. A. Casual. Normalized. Totally. Safe. Way.'

Casual. Normalized. How do you "normalize" that? Even if parents walk around naked, that still won't cover "various ages and sizes." So take your little girls to the Wi Spa so they can see a strange man's penis in the women-only area.

Of course. Her padded cell ought to be locked too.

***

