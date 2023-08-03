Riley Gaines says professor who wants children exposed to adult genitalia is 'deranged'

Riley Gaines travels the country advocating for the protection of women's sports … which means keeping biological males off of girls' sports teams. Something else caught her eye, though, in the Daily Mail.

You. Are. Deranged. And. Should. Be. In. Prison.



I'd tag you, but, naturally, you made your account private.



If you need a guest lecturer for you course, let me know. In the meantime, someone should check her search history. https://t.co/TJFkEEh07Z — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 3, 2023

If you're not inclined to click on the article, my tweet is in response to this tweet from Theime:



'Let. Little. Children. See. Penises. And. Vulvas. Of. Various. Ages. And. Sizes. In. A. Casual. Normalized. Totally. Safe. Way.' — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 3, 2023

We're inclined:

A University professor has claimed kids should be exposed to adult genitalia to prepare them for the possibility of seeing a naked trans person, in a shocking jab at swimmer Riley Gaines. Journalism professor Dr. Katja Thieme had made the comment in a Twitter post she shared criticizing swimmer and women's rights advocate Riley Gaines. Thieme, who teaches at the University of British Columbia, had been tweeted a video of Gaines explaining the effects of having to compete against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas. In a lengthy response to the video, in which Thieme blasted Gaines, she also tweeted: 'Hey, want to know one of my all time excellent parenting ideas? 'Let. Little. Children. See. Penises. And. Vulvas. Of. Various. Ages. And. Sizes. In. A. Casual. Normalized. Totally. Safe. Way.'

Casual. Normalized. How do you "normalize" that? Even if parents walk around naked, that still won't cover "various ages and sizes." So take your little girls to the Wi Spa so they can see a strange man's penis in the women-only area.

Professor of course🙄 — FreedomCat (@FreedomCat20) August 3, 2023

She must've been traumatized as a kid. This isn't normal. — Brad (@SlickleRick) August 3, 2023

Damn they’re not even hiding it. That’s just gross. This shit shouldn’t be normalized. — ♠️Audsauce♠️ (@Audjuice9989) August 3, 2023

Another groomer ALERT! — Fred W (@UnhandMyLiberty) August 3, 2023

A few years ago, people like this wouldn't have been so open about this. The fact they are, and nothing ever is done, is growing increasingly disturbing. — Sean Gatton (@SeanGatton) August 3, 2023

I vividly remember seeing my first adult penis. It was erect and soon would rape me. I was 4 years old, and it has been in my nightmares ever since. This is horrifying. We have to fight this. — Xist (@Mybraininajar1) August 3, 2023

The impact that child abuse has lasts a lifetime. She needs locking up. — James (@JamesAgombar) August 3, 2023

Something is wrong with white “progressive” identified people. You don’t see this among other demographics.



We need to recognize this.



This isn’t normal & it’s likely it will continue & become more depraved, because these people have so much institutional power. — Rebecca V-Devoted Reality Believer (@RebeccaAVelo) August 3, 2023

Of course her account is locked. — Brian Hegseth (@BrianHegseth) August 3, 2023

Of course. Her padded cell ought to be locked too.

