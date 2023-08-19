Child who can't speak yet asked if they're a boy or a girl

We saw a post the other day about the propensity of Hollywood actresses to have transgender children. Weird, huh? This editor is still confused about the spike in the number of young people who claim to be nonbinary or transgender — if you're born that way, what is it that changed in people's genes? Boston Children's Hospital, the target of "stochastic terrorism" from transphobes like Libs of TikTok and Matt Walsh, posted (and then took down) a video of a gender clinic psychologist who said that children know they're trans basically from "in the womb."

Like that hospital's video, here's another video that was posted online on purpose. Is Riley a girl or a boy? Best to treat them as nonbinary until they declare their gender.

This is how you end up with so many “trans kids.” The indoctrination starts before they’re old enough to form sentences. No sane person thinks this poor child was expressing his true “gender identity.” Everyone knows what’s happening here. And it’s evil



pic.twitter.com/g6LAlttxP1 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 18, 2023

This is highly disturbing — TBelly (@TbellyHq) August 19, 2023

These children need to be rescued… — The Brown Conservatives (@ABNMedia) August 18, 2023

There’s always that look — sean (@paintedpapi) August 18, 2023

Oh well guys just keep voting and losing and waiting 4 years…..eventually someone will step up to save the generations — ☦️OrthoDoge (@realjosephb) August 18, 2023

What was the "educated guess" of the doctor who delivered Riley?

Five years ago anyone doing this would have had CPS called on them and would probably be facing child abuse charges. What in the hell changed!? — MakeAmericaSaneAgain (@obiden_sux) August 18, 2023

Transhausen-by-proxy — Stuart: Agent 37649 (@stuartf100) August 18, 2023

I believe that the transgenders do this to reassure themselves that their decision to transition was not a mistake. It's the end stage of the cycle of insecurity & self doubt that led them to transition in the first place. — The Countess In Cowboy Boots (@LooneyOldLady) August 18, 2023

Outright child abuse and manipulation — blok905.btc (@Blok905) August 18, 2023

Psychiatrists are waiting for the next generation with anticipation. — John Keezer (@Keeznuuts) August 18, 2023

Is that the mother or a caregiver?

And since gender is just a social construct, how would the child know what gender it is? Boston Children's Hospital has given us some guidelines, such as if the child doesn't want to cut their hair or wants to stand up to pee. So wanting long hair is genetically built into a girl's brain, or does society expect girls to have long hair?

There are easy answers to all of these questions even at the sonogram stage.

