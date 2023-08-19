Child who can't speak yet asked if they're a boy or a girl

'The Squad' has spent $1.2 million of campaign funds on private security
Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on August 19, 2023
Twitchy

We saw a post the other day about the propensity of Hollywood actresses to have transgender children. Weird, huh? This editor is still confused about the spike in the number of young people who claim to be nonbinary or transgender — if you're born that way, what is it that changed in people's genes? Boston Children's Hospital, the target of "stochastic terrorism" from transphobes like Libs of TikTok and Matt Walsh, posted (and then took down) a video of a gender clinic psychologist who said that children know they're trans basically from "in the womb."

Like that hospital's video, here's another video that was posted online on purpose. Is Riley a girl or a boy? Best to treat them as nonbinary until they declare their gender.

What was the "educated guess" of the doctor who delivered Riley?

Is that the mother or a caregiver?

And since gender is just a social construct, how would the child know what gender it is? Boston Children's Hospital has given us some guidelines, such as if the child doesn't want to cut their hair or wants to stand up to pee. So wanting long hair is genetically built into a girl's brain, or does society expect girls to have long hair?

There are easy answers to all of these questions even at the sonogram stage.

***

