Expert Tom Nichols outs Christopher Rufo as a Georgetown graduate

We think Tom Nichols is mixed up here. It's Corey A. DeAngelis who's the school choice evangelist who always outs opponents of school choice either having attended or currently sending their children to private schools. Christopher Rufo has taken a sledgehammer to critical race theory and academic queer theory in public schools, quite effectively, we might add.

Atlantic writer and True Conservative™ Nichols has dug up some dirt on Rufo, who sits on the board of trustees of New College of Florida.

Florida's government has the right to destroy its public colleges and hurt Florida students, and DeSantis is determined to exercise that right to the fullest.https://t.co/9lVkM4X6df — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 17, 2023

Nichols can't wait to vote for Biden again to restore norms.

Quietly, insidiously, DeSantis and his minions are destroying the infrastructure of Florida's entire state University system. It's a lot more than New College, which is the PR side show to the larger disaster-at-hand.



AND: What he's doing to K-12 is even worse. — Observations From My Sofa (@CraigHa33460047) August 17, 2023

Your reminder that Christopher Rufo - who took such pride in being part of this destruction of public education - went to Georgetown. (And then to Harvard Extension School, where I taught.) DeSantis went to Yale and Harvard Law.



Public education for thee, peons... https://t.co/JPhUdywkyV — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 17, 2023

Dear God, how will Rufo ever recover from this publically available information getting out?

Previously, New College was the *lowest-performing public university in the state,* functionally insolvent, unable to meet recruiting targets, and at risk of being dissolved by the state legislature; half of all graduates failed to find employment or additional education within… https://t.co/vQD0qJRU1F — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 17, 2023

The full post reads:

Previously, New College was the *lowest-performing public university in the state,* functionally insolvent, unable to meet recruiting targets, and at risk of being dissolved by the state legislature; half of all graduates failed to find employment or additional education within a year after graduation, the worst student outcomes of any public university statewide. In the past six months, NCF has secured record public funds from the legislature, recruited the largest incoming class in its history, and is rapidly improving all campus facilities and designing a new classical liberal arts curriculum, putting the university on the path to long-term viability for the first time in decades. The charge of "destruction" is preposterous—the opposite is true. And what is the implication of Tom's argument: that, because DeSantis and I attended private universities, we don't have standing to participate in the reform of public universities, a core function of democratic governance? Or is this just empty, populist signaling—"look at these conservative elites transgressing the natural order of DEI bureaucracy!"—to maintain favor with the MSBNC crowd?

Is Nichols also upset that Ron DeSantis and Rufo are rooting the DEI departments out of all of Florida's state schools?

