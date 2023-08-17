Tucker on Twitter, Episode 17: Vivek Ramaswamy
NC State Rep. implies women want female-only spaces because they're INSECURE
The return of BASED DeSantis as he BLASTS the NCAA for seriously screwed...
Newt Gingrich claims shady DC players DEMANDED Fani Willis indict Trump earlier this...
Canadian woman sentenced to 22 years for sending ricin to President Trump
CNN pushes Kamala Harris' lie about Florida's black history curriculum
This is how Megyn Kelly speaks about a transgender person
Biden again had no comment about Maui and dogged reporters seemed satisfied with...
BAHAHA! LOOK on KJP'S face as Biden answers reporters about his trip to...
Vox: Inflation Reduction Act not more popular because too few know about the...
'She makes me SICK': Kristi Noem just ended Hillary Clinton and we were...
'Ya' can't polish a TURD': Hilariously SAVAGE thread using gifs to describe Bidenomics...
BOOM! Dan Crenshaw ROASTS Kamala Harris over gun control tweet
Cue the BOO-HOO'ing! Jonathan Turley takes Dems WHOO-HOO'ing over Trump indictments APART

Expert Tom Nichols outs Christopher Rufo as a Georgetown graduate

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on August 17, 2023
Twitter

We think Tom Nichols is mixed up here. It's Corey A. DeAngelis who's the school choice evangelist who always outs opponents of school choice either having attended or currently sending their children to private schools. Christopher Rufo has taken a sledgehammer to critical race theory and academic queer theory in public schools, quite effectively, we might add.

Atlantic writer and True Conservative™ Nichols has dug up some dirt on Rufo, who sits on the board of trustees of New College of Florida.

Nichols can't wait to vote for Biden again to restore norms.

Dear God, how will Rufo ever recover from this publically available information getting out?

Recommended

NC State Rep. implies women want female-only spaces because they're INSECURE
Amy

The full post reads:

Previously,  New College was the *lowest-performing public university in the state,* functionally insolvent, unable to meet recruiting targets, and at risk of being dissolved by the state legislature; half of all graduates failed to find employment or additional education within a year after graduation, the worst student outcomes of any public university statewide.   

In the past six months, NCF has secured record public funds from the legislature, recruited the largest incoming class in its history, and is rapidly improving all campus facilities and designing a new classical liberal arts curriculum, putting the university on the path to long-term viability for the first time in decades. The charge of "destruction" is preposterous—the opposite is true.

And what is the implication of Tom's argument: that, because DeSantis and I attended private universities, we don't have standing to participate in the reform of public universities, a core function of democratic governance? Or is this just empty, populist signaling—"look at these conservative elites transgressing the natural order of DEI bureaucracy!"—to maintain favor with the MSBNC crowd?

Is Nichols also upset that Ron DeSantis and Rufo are rooting the DEI departments out of all of Florida's state schools?

Some 35 professors at New College quit because they can't teach under fascism.

He's not wrong. And DeSantis isn't far behind. No wonder they're trying to destroy him and make Donald Trump the nominee.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: COLLEGE PUBLIC SCHOOL TOM NICHOLS CHRISTOPHER RUFO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NC State Rep. implies women want female-only spaces because they're INSECURE
Amy
This is how Megyn Kelly speaks about a transgender person
Brett T.
The return of BASED DeSantis as he BLASTS the NCAA for seriously screwed up priorities
justmindy
Newt Gingrich claims shady DC players DEMANDED Fani Willis indict Trump earlier this week
justmindy
'She makes me SICK': Kristi Noem just ended Hillary Clinton and we were there FOR IT (watch)
Sam J.
Tucker on Twitter, Episode 17: Vivek Ramaswamy
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
NC State Rep. implies women want female-only spaces because they're INSECURE Amy