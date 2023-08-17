Newt Gingrich claims shady DC players DEMANDED Fani Willis indict Trump earlier this...
Canadian woman sentenced to 22 years for sending ricin to President Trump

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on August 17, 2023
Mug shot

Here's a blast from the past. Not to be mean, but we remember that mugshot all too well. It was back in September 2020 when a ricin-laced letter addressed to President Donald Trump was intercepted. A Canadian woman was arrested soon after. Andy Ngo reported that Pascale Ferrier was previously deported. After mailing the envelopes from Canada, she drove to the Peace Bridge, “where border patrol officials found her in possession of a loaded firearm, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and other weapons.”

She'd also sent ricin to law enforcement in Texas. She pleaded guilty in January 2023.

Brett T.

It looks that way. She posted death threats to Trump on Twitter but the FBI didn't run a battering ram through her house. Maybe because she wasn't stateside at the time.

***

