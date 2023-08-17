Canadian woman sentenced to 22 years for sending ricin to President Trump

Here's a blast from the past. Not to be mean, but we remember that mugshot all too well. It was back in September 2020 when a ricin-laced letter addressed to President Donald Trump was intercepted. A Canadian woman was arrested soon after. Andy Ngo reported that Pascale Ferrier was previously deported. After mailing the envelopes from Canada, she drove to the Peace Bridge, “where border patrol officials found her in possession of a loaded firearm, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and other weapons.”

She'd also sent ricin to law enforcement in Texas. She pleaded guilty in January 2023.

BREAKING: A Canadian woman, Pascale Ferrier, 56, has just been sentenced to 22 years in the US for sending a ricin-laced letter to @realDonaldTrump in 2020. After pleading guilty to biological weapons charges in January, the letter targeting Trump was intercepted before reaching… pic.twitter.com/bQOZaFp4Ie — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) August 17, 2023

A paltry sentence for the attempted murder of 8 people.

It said this:

“I consider myself to be an activist, not a terrorist,” she said. “Activists are constructive, terrorists are destructive.”



“The only regret I have is that it didn’t work and that I couldn’t stop Trump,”… — Voice of reason (@brockreiss) August 17, 2023

So an old, wheelchair bound Utah man gets murdered for a verbal threat & this behemoth gets jail time for an actual attack? — FeelinFroggy (@FeelFroggyLeap) August 17, 2023

It looks that way. She posted death threats to Trump on Twitter but the FBI didn't run a battering ram through her house. Maybe because she wasn't stateside at the time.

