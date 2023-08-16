Ron DeSantis 'dodges' question about if his kids turn out gay or trans

Reporters ask President Joe Biden what kind of ice cream he's having … they ask GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis what he and his wife would do if their kids turned out to be gay or trans.

We really have to take issue with this headline: DeSantis didn't "dodge" the question at all — he answered it. He said that would be between his wife and himself, as it should be.

'We'll leave that — we’ll leave that between my wife and I.'@RonDeSantis dodges reporter's question about what happens if his kids turn out to be 'gay or trans.'



Reporting by @AGGancarskihttps://t.co/sZmn5JwIVw#FlaPol pic.twitter.com/3f2aalYYVe — Florida Politics (@Fla_Pol) August 16, 2023

A.G. Gancarski reports:

While DeSantis was willing to discuss many issues regarding his family with reporter Molly Ball, others were off the table, including how Mr. and Mrs. DeSantis would handle finding out if one of their children was gay or transgender. “Well, my children are my children,” DeSantis told TIME. “We’ll leave that — we’ll leave that between my wife and I.” DeSantis, who has signed off on legislation such as the Parental Rights in Education bill, has mocked efforts to accommodate students who may identify as part of the LGBT community through using preferred pronouns.

"My children are my children" — damn, that one had to sting liberals. As Joe Biden says, they're all our children.

“Turn out?” I thought the kids are “born trans” and they know from “day one?” What happened to that “science?” — Tanya Berlaga (@TBerlaga) August 16, 2023

He gave the perfect answer. — Gabriel (@HammerxStone) August 16, 2023

Dodges it? Sounds like a pretty good answer to me. — Matty C. (@MattConnell02) August 16, 2023

Good answer to an effed up question. — Gilligan (@GilligannGinger) August 16, 2023

This is so stupid. This country is in real trouble as a result of Biden and his progressive agenda, and this is the most pressing issue? — Barbara Matthews 🇺🇸🐊 (@barbarapagem) August 16, 2023

He answered



“Dodges reporter’s questions”



😒



You just didn’t like the answer — Fortified Verdad🐊 (@TheVerdadnow) August 16, 2023

Here's the sick, twisted pervert reporter who is super interested in the sex lives of RDS toddler and other children. Every.Single.Time pic.twitter.com/9KiaOh5r60 — Bad Take Directorate (@Boomer_Approved) August 16, 2023

Why exactly are you interested in talking about anything surrounding sex regarding children, his or anyone elses?



My guess is that the answer is not good. — #Nuremberg2 TheTechOG (@lostleadintampa) August 16, 2023

Well they probably won't end up trans if they are kept away from the mind-virus of modern social media until their brains are fully developed.



Gay though, that one seems to be a throw of the dice. — The Butlerian Jihadi 🗡🚫🤖 (@part_time_spook) August 16, 2023

Nobody "turns out" to be trans. Parents or the internet put the idea into their heads, inciting them with a rewarding victim status that people like you perpetuate. — Rush (@Decaf_Dad) August 16, 2023

Psychologists from Boston Children's Hospital say that children know they're trans from inside the womb.

He didn’t dodge this stupid question. If your children are all under five years old, this is the last thing you are thinking about. What in the world is wrong with you! — Barbara Matthews 🇺🇸🐊 (@barbarapagem) August 16, 2023

What if he didn't "affirm" his child's new gender? That would make him a bad parent, right? That's why schools have to be safe spaces for trans kids to come out and be their authentic selves.

