Megyn Kelly spills some truth about the new Snow White
Fox News: Hunter Biden text claims he paid his father's bills for years
ABC News changes Maui headline to appease climate cultists
Rep. Ilhan Omar says something true and Twitter (X) is stunned
Joe Biden asks audience to name ONE objective at which he's failed
The 'State Media Question of the Day™' goes to this 'journalism' doozy for...
Joyce Carol Oates says David Brooks misses the old days of 'family fun...
Guns to be *banned at Michigan Capitol (*Exceptions apply)
Rolling Stone writer constructs far-right hero narrative about Tiffany Gomas, disproven in...
‘Vote for the crook. It’s important.’ What is REALLY going on in the...
David Hogg gets the Community Notes treatment over voter registration
Just when we think the world can not get any dumber, a psychologist...
Fulton County DA's requested Trump trial date again proves it's ALL about politics
Big Scoop! Biden's ice cream joke wasn't UN-CONE-STITUTIONAL but parents didn't CONE-DONE...

Ron DeSantis 'dodges' question about if his kids turn out gay or trans

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on August 16, 2023
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Reporters ask President Joe Biden what kind of ice cream he's having … they ask GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis what he and his wife would do if their kids turned out to be gay or trans.

We really have to take issue with this headline: DeSantis didn't "dodge" the question at all — he answered it. He said that would be between his wife and himself, as it should be.

A.G. Gancarski reports:

While DeSantis was willing to discuss many issues regarding his family with reporter Molly Ball, others were off the table, including how Mr. and Mrs. DeSantis would handle finding out if one of their children was gay or transgender.

“Well, my children are my children,” DeSantis told TIME. “We’ll leave that — we’ll leave that between my wife and I.”

DeSantis, who has signed off on legislation such as the Parental Rights in Education bill, has mocked efforts to accommodate students who may identify as part of the LGBT community through using preferred pronouns.

"My children are my children" — damn, that one had to sting liberals. As Joe Biden says, they're all our children.

Recommended

Rep. Ilhan Omar says something true and Twitter (X) is stunned
Gordon Kushner

Psychologists from Boston Children's Hospital say that children know they're trans from inside the womb.

What if he didn't "affirm" his child's new gender? That would make him a bad parent, right? That's why schools have to be safe spaces for trans kids to come out and be their authentic selves.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: GAY KIDS TRANSGENDER RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Ilhan Omar says something true and Twitter (X) is stunned
Gordon Kushner
Joe Biden asks audience to name ONE objective at which he's failed
Brett T.
Megyn Kelly spills some truth about the new Snow White
Brett T.
Rolling Stone writer constructs far-right hero narrative about Tiffany Gomas, disproven in first reply
Gordon Kushner
Fox News: Hunter Biden text claims he paid his father's bills for years
Brett T.
ABC News changes Maui headline to appease climate cultists
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Rep. Ilhan Omar says something true and Twitter (X) is stunned Gordon Kushner