David Hogg gets the Community Notes treatment over voter registration

Harvard University graduate David Hogg has expanded his platform from its humble beginnings as a gun control activist, being a school shooting survivor and all, but as we all know he's expanded into all sorts of liberal causes. We know that actual courts have found that requiring photo ID to vote is racist, but Hogg seems to be going even further, noting that the United States actually requires you to register to vote. Which, really, is the least you could do.

Did you know that America almost stands alone in requiring voter registration? Because it doesn't.

Are Democrats now so desperate to cheat that they want to do away with voter registration? We're old enough to remember the Motor Voter Bill.

Checks out — Albert Latham (@albert1776) August 16, 2023

Harvard let in a kid who wrote "Black Lives Matter" 100 times on his college essay. — Kim v. Newsom, Trophy Wife 🥰❄️😭🦁🦠 (@1kimmar) August 16, 2023

I guess Harvard’s standards aren’t what was perceived? — MAGARox (@rox_maga247) August 16, 2023

Harvard has become such a joke. This kids can barely string together a coherent sentence. I wonder if his FBI dad helped get him in? Sort of like an asset. — NewsieOne (@NewsieOne) August 16, 2023

Truth doesn't mean anything to them. It's all about the ends justifying the means. — LadyFace III: Cash User (@LadyFaceIII) August 16, 2023

*Edu-muh-cation. — Tebow Talk (@MinEffPodcast) August 16, 2023

Higher education has failed us.

I never went o college, got a ton of crap from people around me for not going, and I don’t regret my decision at all. — Bre S (@fearmeitsbre) August 16, 2023

“Democratic Republic”…



8th grade stuff 🙄 — Will_of_God (@Dead_Center_Ops) August 16, 2023

It ain’t what it used to be.



It ain’t even what community college used to be. — Augustina 🇻🇦 (@AugustinaJJD) August 16, 2023

And they want us to forgive their college debt. — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) August 16, 2023

Hogg is always lying. — Don (@DC1969V) August 16, 2023

We're pretty certain he got an "A" on his paper arguing that there's no right to own a firearm in the Constitution.

***