David Hogg gets the Community Notes treatment over voter registration

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on August 16, 2023

Harvard University graduate David Hogg has expanded his platform from its humble beginnings as a gun control activist, being a school shooting survivor and all, but as we all know he's expanded into all sorts of liberal causes. We know that actual courts have found that requiring photo ID to vote is racist, but Hogg seems to be going even further, noting that the United States actually requires you to register to vote. Which, really, is the least you could do.

Did you know that America almost stands alone in requiring voter registration? Because it doesn't.

Are Democrats now so desperate to cheat that they want to do away with voter registration? We're old enough to remember the Motor Voter Bill.

We're pretty certain he got an "A" on his paper arguing that there's no right to own a firearm in the Constitution.

Just when we think the world can not get any dumber, a psychologist gives us GENDER MINOTAURS ArtistAngie