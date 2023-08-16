Rep. Ilhan Omar says something true and Twitter (X) is stunned
ABC News changes Maui headline to appease climate cultists

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on August 16, 2023
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

This story originally confused this editor, who thought there was enough of a backlash that ABC News changed its headline about the wildfires that devastated Maui to say that climate change was NOT the cause, but it's the other way around. ABC News originally reported that climate change wasn't the cause, and then backtracked, saying that climate change could have been partly to blame.

Hanna Panreck reports:

ABC News appeared to update a headline about climate change and the Maui wildfires following some backlash on X, formerly known as Twitter, as the original headline read, "Why climate change can't be blamed for the Maui wildfires."

The updated headline now reads, "Why climate change can't be blamed entirely for the Maui wildfires." 

The article says that "[c]limate change may have amplified the conditions," but notes that it can't be blamed entirely.

ABC News also quotes Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, who said, "That level of destruction, and a fire hurricane, something new to us in this age of global warming, was the ultimate reason that so many people perished."

Gordon Kushner

"Why climate change can't be blamed entirely for the Maui wildfires." Seriously?

California Gov. Gavin Newsom didn't wait a second to blame climate change for the wildfires in his state. The earth has become so hot from "global boiling" that fires just break out wherever they can.

***

