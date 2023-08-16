ABC News changes Maui headline to appease climate cultists

This story originally confused this editor, who thought there was enough of a backlash that ABC News changed its headline about the wildfires that devastated Maui to say that climate change was NOT the cause, but it's the other way around. ABC News originally reported that climate change wasn't the cause, and then backtracked, saying that climate change could have been partly to blame.

Weather department at ABC News received extremely nasty backlash for their article on connecting climate change to devastating Maui fires. A headline change occurred but the article's (correct) conclusion remains.



Why climate change can't be blamed (entirely) for the Maui… pic.twitter.com/ObAP7XMhWs — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) August 15, 2023

Accurately reporting on climate science in the news is a difficult proposition for outlets trying to play it straight and be honest/factual. pic.twitter.com/4HvIA9wFUA — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) August 15, 2023

ABC News changes headline amid backlash, after saying 'climate change can't be blamed' for Maui wildfires



Climate activists took to social media and objected to ABC's original headlinehttps://t.co/dcbOq3HVEF — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) August 16, 2023

ABC News appeared to update a headline about climate change and the Maui wildfires following some backlash on X, formerly known as Twitter, as the original headline read, "Why climate change can't be blamed for the Maui wildfires." The updated headline now reads, "Why climate change can't be blamed entirely for the Maui wildfires." The article says that "[c]limate change may have amplified the conditions," but notes that it can't be blamed entirely. ABC News also quotes Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, who said, "That level of destruction, and a fire hurricane, something new to us in this age of global warming, was the ultimate reason that so many people perished."

Wow that's actually fairly good science journalism, by the standards of reporting on weather/climate. Happy to see measured comments as well from the well-known scientist quoted. They actually mentioned that Hawaii is in a dry season & the fire/most fires from human activity — Laramidian (@laramidian) August 15, 2023

Politicians love to blame climate change because it takes the focus off of their stunning incompetence. This risk was well known, people asked that it be addressed but it wasn’t. I’m sure the idiots will be re elected though. — Grant Hillemeyer (@grantbfs) August 15, 2023

It somewhat entertaining to watch people create a problem and then get upset when people don’t blame climate change instead of the real cause of the problem.🧵 https://t.co/uUtCtVw5jr — aaronshem (@aaronshem) August 15, 2023

This looks to be an accident, made worse by the known neglected overgrowth of non-native, highly flammable grass. It was also made worse by a faulty alarm/notification system & lack of planning. Weather conditions unrelated to climate change were also a factor. https://t.co/i8Hnz1Si64 — aaronshem (@aaronshem) August 15, 2023

Step one: Create carbon emissions reduction scheme that disincentivizes land management.



Step two: Blame wildfires on climate change.



Step three: Increase carbon emissions reduction incentives. Repeat step two. https://t.co/un9xiPvEIc — aaronshem (@aaronshem) August 15, 2023

Most people would assume that with all the blaiming of the 'Climate Crisis' for recent wildfires that they must be at an all time high.



In reality, wildfires have been going DOWN for over a Century now. We're at an all time LOW. 🤨 pic.twitter.com/oydO8Bbpfw — Schitzree (@schitzree) August 16, 2023

