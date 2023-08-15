President Biden says he's cut the federal debt by $1.7 trillion in just...
NYT: Gender studies are out and jocks are in at 'college targeted by DeSantis'

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on August 15, 2023
As Twitchy recently reported, New College of Florida trustee Christopher Rufo was happy to announce that the school's Gender Studies program was no more, rooted out along with the DEI department. New College students will be presented with a classical liberal education.

This New York Times opinion piece by Michelle Goldberg goes back several months, but Rufo thought it was relevant to a tweet he saw Tuesday.

First, you'll know about Nietzsche after graduating from New College now, and second, MSNBC published a piece not too long ago blowing the lid off the true white supremacist nature of home fitness

That's when Rufo pulled out Goldberg's piece on New College being "targeted."

