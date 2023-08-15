Kamala Harris says wind and solar farms in Arizona will carry electricity millions of miles away

We're beginning to understand why liberal teachers' unions want to provide "culturally competent" math instruction by not offering advanced math classes until at least 11th grade. These are the people who have been taught that two plus two can sometimes equal five, and that having students show their work is a holdover of white supremacy culture.

Remember the MSNBC anchor who claimed billionaire presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, instead of spending $500 million on ads, could have given every American $1 million and have money left over? She and Vice President Kamala Harris have the same math skills.

Harris, who is overseeing our space forces as well as artificial intelligence, said that the energy developed by wind and solar farms in Arizona could be delivered to people millions of miles away.

Kamala Harris says "electricity from wind and solar farms in the Arizona desert" will be "delivered to people millions of miles away!"



'The distance that energy or electricity can travel from a power plant depends on several factors, such as the type of power plant, the transmission system, and the load on the system. For example, a typical coal-fired power plant may have a transmission range of around 300 miles… — Doubting Thomas (@RStabb26) August 15, 2023

The other problem with solar farms in AZ is that the panels get too hot and malfunction. That is why people don't have solar on all the rooftops there. The wind doesn't blow sometimes either, or it blows so hard the wind machines can't be used. — MamaS (@MamaS2329) August 15, 2023

