Kamala Harris says wind and solar farms in Arizona will carry electricity millions of miles away

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on August 15, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We're beginning to understand why liberal teachers' unions want to provide "culturally competent" math instruction by not offering advanced math classes until at least 11th grade. These are the people who have been taught that two plus two can sometimes equal five, and that having students show their work is a holdover of white supremacy culture.

Remember the MSNBC anchor who claimed billionaire presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, instead of spending $500 million on ads, could have given every American $1 million and have money left over? She and Vice President Kamala Harris have the same math skills.

Harris, who is overseeing our space forces as well as artificial intelligence, said that the energy developed by wind and solar farms in Arizona could be delivered to people millions of miles away.

ArtistAngie

We thought we were going to put all the striking Hollywood actors and writers to work building solar panels.

Good point. A typo on the teleprompter is the end for Biden.

***

