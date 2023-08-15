Biden says the passage of the PACT Act is 'personal for my family'

Apologies that this tweet is a few days old. We were so busy celebrating the anniversary of the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act that we'd forgotten about this legislation. It was a year ago this August that President Joe Biden signed into law the PACT Act, which expanded health care services to veterans who were exposed to toxic fumes from burn pits in bases in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Of course, having to insert himself into every story like the slimy politician he is, Biden noted that the PACT Act was "personal" for his family. He's obviously gone back to the fiction that not only did his son Beau die in Iraq, but he died of cancer brought on by proximity to burn pits.

.@POTUS: “It’s personal for my family, but it’s also personal for so many of you.”https://t.co/dr6Vsq0nqw — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) August 11, 2023

Karine Jean-Pierre actually tweeted this as if it were a good idea.

Right...DeadBeau™



Last I'd heard, he had died fighting against evil forces of Darkseid on the planet Apokolips! — The Insolent Lemon 🍋 (@danders64) August 11, 2023





But Biden says his kid died in Iraq, so which is it? — Brent Camponi (@Brent_Camponi) August 11, 2023

Biden is a FRAUD — Fan of many sports (@Big12Country13) August 11, 2023

Biden has tremendous empathy for himself — The fed up Chef (@TheChefsGardens) August 11, 2023

Its personal that you you lie to America. — crimson65 (@Unioncrimson65) August 12, 2023

Beau died in Iraq, right?? — Ruub (@Ruub999) August 12, 2023

He did just tell the Afghanistan Gold Star families that he know how they felt because his son was "brought home" in a flag-draped casket too.

Karine. Please go away! You are a disgrace to your job title as press secretary. Just like Joe, you lie and don't do your job. — Denny Herbers (@DennyMWH) August 11, 2023

So does Jean-Pierre now believe that Beau Biden was a victim of the burn pits in Iraq?

We have nothing against the legislation; we do have something against Biden calling it personal to his family.

