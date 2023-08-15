'Fictitious document' listing indictments against Trump was 'a trial run'
Biden says the passage of the PACT Act is 'personal for my family'

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on August 15, 2023
CBS

Apologies that this tweet is a few days old. We were so busy celebrating the anniversary of the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act that we'd forgotten about this legislation. It was a year ago this August that President Joe Biden signed into law the PACT Act, which expanded health care services to veterans who were exposed to toxic fumes from burn pits in bases in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Of course, having to insert himself into every story like the slimy politician he is, Biden noted that the PACT Act was "personal" for his family. He's obviously gone back to the fiction that not only did his son Beau die in Iraq, but he died of cancer brought on by proximity to burn pits.

Karine Jean-Pierre actually tweeted this as if it were a good idea.


He did just tell the Afghanistan Gold Star families that he know how they felt because his son was "brought home" in a flag-draped casket too.

So does Jean-Pierre now believe that Beau Biden was a victim of the burn pits in Iraq?

We have nothing against the legislation; we do have something against Biden calling it personal to his family.

***

