Karine Jean-Pierre butchers names of Hawaii's senators

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on August 14, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Biden administration has really fumbled its response to the deadly wildfires that have destroyed much of Maui. President Joe Biden initially had "no comment" about the loss of life as he was packing up from his beach vacation. Then they floated the idea of giving each affected household $700 … a fraction of what Ukrainians have been given. It's almost as if Biden were unaware that Hawaii is a state.

Karine Jean-Pierre was left to clean up Biden's mess, but she struggled with the names of Hawaii's two senators.

Just as an aside, Mazie Hirono is always near the top of this editor's list of the dumbest senators.

America's first black lesbian press secretary.

She's so bad, even MSNBC might not hire her after she quits the press secretary gig.

