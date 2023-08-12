White House spokesman weighs in on 'wild goose chase' over the Bidens

Gallup: Nearly 70 percent polled don't think biological males should compete on girls'...
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on August 12, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

It was a couple of weeks ago when House Speaker Kevin McCarthy finally told the press that the investigation into the Biden family had risen to the level of an impeachment inquiry. We're still waiting for that impeachment inquiry because we have a lot of questions. 

Here's McCarthy showing some backbone:

Those unturned stones are hiding the bank records of all of those shell corporations whose purpose is unknown.

Ian Sims is the White House spokesman for oversight and investigations, and he's still sticking with the story that nothing connecting President Joe Biden to any of the $20 million+ uncovered so far has been found. Duh … Biden was still lucid enough at the time to know to hide the money.


No, it was Hunter. All of these foreign oligarchs were paying him millions and giving him diamonds and sports cars because of his keen knowledge of the natural gas business and such. He's just that much of a power player.

What does that shell company set up in Biden's granddaughter's name do, exactly? What service does she provide these foreign governments?

It's like John Kerry testifying that he's never owned a private jet because it was in his wife's name and he just used it all the time.

As we said, Biden was practically daring the press when he asked them, "Where's the money?" He's still pretty proud of himself for hiding it so well.

***

