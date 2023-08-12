White House spokesman weighs in on 'wild goose chase' over the Bidens

It was a couple of weeks ago when House Speaker Kevin McCarthy finally told the press that the investigation into the Biden family had risen to the level of an impeachment inquiry. We're still waiting for that impeachment inquiry because we have a lot of questions.

Here's McCarthy showing some backbone:

House investigations have proven President Biden repeatedly lied about his involvement in his family’s foreign business dealings.



Do you think Congressional Democrats would have followed these facts? Of course not. But @HouseGOP will leave no stone unturned to get to the truth. pic.twitter.com/GdqKMv3GQO — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) August 12, 2023

Those unturned stones are hiding the bank records of all of those shell corporations whose purpose is unknown.

Ian Sims is the White House spokesman for oversight and investigations, and he's still sticking with the story that nothing connecting President Joe Biden to any of the $20 million+ uncovered so far has been found. Duh … Biden was still lucid enough at the time to know to hide the money.

McCarthy keeps lying about their “investigations” because the truth is their own witnesses testified President Biden wasn’t involved and did nothing wrong, and bank records they subpoenaed show no involvement



Yet they go on wasting time and tax dollars on their wild goose chase https://t.co/jp4nebey1V — Ian Sams (@IanSams46) August 12, 2023





Of course he was involved. He is the business. Him, Joe Biden was and is the business. — AltitudeBen (@BenAltitude) August 12, 2023

No, it was Hunter. All of these foreign oligarchs were paying him millions and giving him diamonds and sports cars because of his keen knowledge of the natural gas business and such. He's just that much of a power player.

The bank records show more than $20 million flowing through roughly 20 different shell companies despite the Biden’s having no legitimate business.



Hidden money that came from corrupt foreign countries.



Hidden money on which no taxes were paid.



Dems: Nothing to see here. https://t.co/Xhn9h8UDs6 — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) August 12, 2023

What does that shell company set up in Biden's granddaughter's name do, exactly? What service does she provide these foreign governments?

And leftists keep acting like a criminal putting assets in a family member's name is some brand new super clever idea that no one has ever thought of before. — Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) August 12, 2023

It's like John Kerry testifying that he's never owned a private jet because it was in his wife's name and he just used it all the time.

Sometime a thought dangles, but does not gel, finally comes together: "Hidden money on which no taxes were paid."



Exactly right. A thought worth much pursuit. — Blimey55 (@blimey55) August 12, 2023

$20 million is *some* of the money. This amount isn’t even from audits of the Biden’s accounts: that’s just the money they can tie to foreign actors from SAR’s. It’s not Clinton Foundation-level corruption, but it’s not nothing either. — Dave Giglio (@djgiglio) August 12, 2023

*



The Biden family business model is selling political access.



And that's all.



* pic.twitter.com/kBjNvX3U76 — Charles Hodge (@94c2500) August 12, 2023

Are you the See no Evil, Hear no Evil, or Speak no Evil monkey? Remember, you are writing your legacy. Enjoy your choices. — Tom in FL (@thomasa56) August 12, 2023

You will lose. Give it up. — Comical Hindsight (@JohnTie35349401) August 12, 2023

Someday, in the fullness of time, the truth will be well & widely known, and your grandchildren will read about the lies you told & the choices you made right now & wish to God they weren’t related to you. — 🔴 P𝕠𝐔𝔫Ⓒ𝓔г (@bloodless_coup) August 12, 2023

So we're supposed to be stupid enough to believe Joe Biden would have accepted a bribe into his own personal bank account and if we don't see the money going directly there then that proves he didn't take bribes

Because she'll companies, bag men, cut out men just don't exist — Keeperofcows (@Keeperofcows) August 12, 2023

As we said, Biden was practically daring the press when he asked them, "Where's the money?" He's still pretty proud of himself for hiding it so well.

***