Washington Post suggests Joe Biden's behavior 'was not spotless'

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on August 12, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Progress!

As we've noted, a lot of Democrats have decided they're fine throwing Hunter Biden in prison if it allows his father to get away with accepting bribes. At first, we saw think pieces about how this is really the story of a father's love for his son — as a crack addict, Hunter made some bad choices. But his loving father Joe Biden was always there for him to chat about the weather.

Now on Twitter, we see Democrats almost encouraging the Justice Department to throw Hunter in prison and throw away the key. That $20 million+ from foreign oligarchs paid into Biden family accounts was entirely Hunter's doing and Joe had no idea about any of it. The Republicans have no evidence that Biden did anything but talk about the weather with his son's business associates.

Lo and behold, the Washington Post has an opinion piece out Saturday saying that Hunter Biden shouldn't get special treatment. They were probably in tears when that plea deal including blanket immunity fell through, but now they're ready for Hunter to face the consequences for his crimes.

David Marcus caught something really special in the piece … the writer admitting that Joe Biden's behavior "was not spotless."

But that's the exact opposite of what both the White House and mainstream press have been telling us. Loveable family guy Joe had no connection to any of this. He'd never even talked business with his son, not even when being put on speakerphone during business meetings.

The Post is probably getting a ton of "cancel my subscription" emails even for printing this.

It would be "preposterous" not to help your family make some money.

Does the writer even give an example of "not spotless"? Because Democrats and the White House aren't willing to admit even that.

***

