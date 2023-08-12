Washington Post suggests Joe Biden's behavior 'was not spotless'

Progress!

As we've noted, a lot of Democrats have decided they're fine throwing Hunter Biden in prison if it allows his father to get away with accepting bribes. At first, we saw think pieces about how this is really the story of a father's love for his son — as a crack addict, Hunter made some bad choices. But his loving father Joe Biden was always there for him to chat about the weather.

Now on Twitter, we see Democrats almost encouraging the Justice Department to throw Hunter in prison and throw away the key. That $20 million+ from foreign oligarchs paid into Biden family accounts was entirely Hunter's doing and Joe had no idea about any of it. The Republicans have no evidence that Biden did anything but talk about the weather with his son's business associates.

Lo and behold, the Washington Post has an opinion piece out Saturday saying that Hunter Biden shouldn't get special treatment. They were probably in tears when that plea deal including blanket immunity fell through, but now they're ready for Hunter to face the consequences for his crimes.

David Marcus caught something really special in the piece … the writer admitting that Joe Biden's behavior "was not spotless."

“So far, the record suggests President Biden’s behavior was not spotless — but also not criminal.”



WaPo has officially arrived at “not spotless.” https://t.co/WDzJpOlMT3 — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) August 12, 2023

But that's the exact opposite of what both the White House and mainstream press have been telling us. Loveable family guy Joe had no connection to any of this. He'd never even talked business with his son, not even when being put on speakerphone during business meetings.

What’s the ETA on “looks like he may have been bribed?” — Susan Marie (@salsanbluechips) August 12, 2023

After the election. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) August 12, 2023

Yep.

He gets exposed, and they get exposed. — Rick Johnson (@Cookie_BigRick) August 12, 2023

“So far, the record suggests…”



Lots of future wiggle room in that line. — Ned Buntline (@BuntlineNed) August 12, 2023

'WaPo has officially arrived at "not spotless."'



That's cool. 10% will buy a lot of spot remover. — Local Knowledge Problem (@MaxUtilitarian) August 12, 2023

The Post is probably getting a ton of "cancel my subscription" emails even for printing this.

From “not spotless”to soiled, to dirty, how soon can we expect the truth to evolve from the Democracy Dies in Darkness newspaper? — Joseph Patrick O'Brien (@JosephPatrickO6) August 12, 2023

Not "spotless"? That's a joke, right? — Grumpy (@ProfGrumpy55) August 12, 2023

And why is criminality the benchmark? Selling your office and access to your name is unethical and corrupt as hell and should be considered an impeachable offense — Gen X Jamie (@jamiemoulthrop) August 12, 2023

Can 1 person please tell me what is the Biden family business? What do they sell or make?? They made 20 million in a few years,how do I get in that kind of business?? — Andy Ogilvie (@AndyOgilvie6) August 12, 2023

How do Democrats ALWAYS skirt about on the edge of criminality??



On the face of it they play "by the book" yet underneath it reeks to high heaven and it's always the most evil disgusting thug tactics on the planet.



And they get away with it EVERYTIME 😡 — Doodlehopper (@EvaEldridge99) August 12, 2023

Next step will be Biden was just helping his family make sone money like any family man would. The media is nothing but clown propagandists. — Larry Milford (@LarryMilford5) August 12, 2023

It would be "preposterous" not to help your family make some money.

It's not quite All the President's Men but the progression is pretty remarkable — Michael Bruner (@MichaelBruner) August 12, 2023

Does the writer even give an example of "not spotless"? Because Democrats and the White House aren't willing to admit even that.

***