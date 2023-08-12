Gallup: Nearly 70 percent polled don't think biological males should compete on girls' teams

This Gallup poll is being reported on by NBC News, which as we like to point out, has special categories like NBC BLK and NBC OUT. This story is filed under NBC OUT, which is dedicated to pumping out pro-LGBTQ news stories. We're pretty certain NBC OUT has reported on "experts" saying that biological males have no physical advantages in sports at some point.

This reminds us a little bit of the move to eliminate the Electoral College, which only became a thing with the Left when Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump. Conservatives rightly point out that the Electoral College keeps small states from getting steamrolled by California and New York every election. But that's not Democracy!

So when Gallup says nearly 70 percent of U.S. adults don't think biological males should compete in girls' sports (and share girls' locker rooms and showers), where's Democracy? An overwhelming majority is being overridden by a tiny minority led by President Joe Biden, who has vowed to veto any legislation protecting girls' sports.

Nearly 70% of U.S. adults say that trans athletes should only be allowed to compete on sports teams that correspond with the sex they were assigned at birth, according to a new report from Gallup. https://t.co/vc9yNnj2jo — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 12, 2023

Matt Lavietes reports for NBC OUT:

More Americans than before oppose transgender athletes competing in sports that align with their gender identity and say transitioning genders is “morally wrong,” according to a report from Gallup released Monday. The survey — conducted from May 1 to May 24 via telephone interviews with roughly 1,000 adults living in the U.S. — found that 69% of people say that transgender athletes should only be allowed to compete on sports teams that correspond with the sex they were assigned at birth, compared with 62% in 2021. It also shows that a slightly higher share of Americans, 55%, consider “changing one’s gender” to be more “morally wrong” than in 2021, when it was 51%. Gallup’s findings come amid an unprecedented number of anti-LGBTQ bills, 491, introduced by conservative lawmakers in state legislatures across the country, according to the American Civil Liberties Union, with the majority of the legislation affecting trans Americans. “The attacks on trans people have been very acute and vicious,” Alejandra Caraballo, a trans activist and clinical instructor at Harvard Law School’s Cyberlaw Clinic, said. “It’s basically been the only thing that the far-right talks about so it’s not surprising that, in light of all of these concentrated attacks against trans people, that support has started to dip.”

Of course NBC News' reporter immediately gets in touch with trans activist Alejandra Caraballo for comment first. Caraballo must have taken a break from stalking "stochastic terrorist" Chaya Raichik of Libs of TikTok to respond.

"It’s basically been the only thing that the far-right talks about." We thought all the far-right talked about was white supremacy. Believe us, if conservatives had our way, we wouldn't be talking about transgenderism every single day.

Wow! It’s like something new & weird to you that this is what Americans have been saying for years! Are you ok? — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) August 12, 2023

So 69 percent of American adults are "far-right"? Huh.

Odd how in our sacred democracy, on issue after issue, the will of the vast majority of people doesn’t seem to be reflected in our laws and institutions. https://t.co/x1bVuxc1QH — Matthew J. Peterson (@docMJP) August 12, 2023

Exactly how hard did you “journalists” have to swallow to post this? LOL — RightWingLurk’nSnake© (@rmiames) August 12, 2023

SHOCKING — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) August 12, 2023

Newly created gender language now obediently used by media. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) August 12, 2023

The sex "they were assigned" at birth by doctors who were only making educated guesses.

My God NBC, you only interviewed trans activist and blamed the “right wing”, and really called it journalism. — Andy Stevens 🇺🇸 (@mrandystevens) August 12, 2023

If only legacy media understood that and changed their reporting accordingly. — It's Me Again (@KDubSmiles) August 12, 2023

Disappointing, really. Fairness in sports should poll at a lot higher than 70%. — Don’t Be Ignorant (@dontbei) August 12, 2023

I remember when you used to be a news organization. — Hedd McNekk™ (@reactiontorrent) August 12, 2023

As predicted, the story went straight to blaming the "far-right" for making Americans transphobic. Reporter Lavietes talked to two people for the story, both of them trans activists. Was Riley Gaines impossible to contact? We bet she could have provided a quote to include.

***

