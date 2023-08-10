Defiant L's shares a pair of CLASSIC lib doozies destined for the Hypocrisy...
Trans activist uses donuts to explain why we should let kids have their own gender-reveal parties

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on August 10, 2023
TikTok

Some clown a couple of weeks back took the results of a survey asking about trust in the scientific community to conclude that Republicans had become the "anti-science" party. Democrats, the pro-science party, insist that biological males have no advantages over girls in sports. Republicans, the anti-science party, believe there are two genders, male and female.

What's worse than the "scientific community" are those who tried to dumb things down for us conservatives. Libs of TikTok found this trans activist who explains how children are like donuts and suggests we wait for them to declare their own gender so they can have their own gender-reveal party.

And if your cream-filled donut wasn't supposed to be cream-filled, you take it to the clinic to have the cream sucked out and whatever else stuffed in.

***

