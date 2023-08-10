Trans activist uses donuts to explain why we should let kids have their own gender-reveal parties

Some clown a couple of weeks back took the results of a survey asking about trust in the scientific community to conclude that Republicans had become the "anti-science" party. Democrats, the pro-science party, insist that biological males have no advantages over girls in sports. Republicans, the anti-science party, believe there are two genders, male and female.
What's worse than the "scientific community" are those who tried to dumb things down for us conservatives. Libs of TikTok found this trans activist who explains how children are like donuts and suggests we wait for them to declare their own gender so they can have their own gender-reveal party.
Trans activist uses donuts to explain to kids on tiktok how babies and kids can be transgender. pic.twitter.com/DZztURZKoL— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 10, 2023
Kids: I wanna learn some math— YAF (@yaf) August 10, 2023
This dude: pic.twitter.com/E5rJXMWeo3
I wonder if he knows the donut shop let’s you know what’s in it beforehand.— Bobby Hill (@LegitBobbyHill) August 10, 2023
I'll never look at a donut the same way again.— Tootsie (@ZippyTX2022) August 10, 2023
Chris Christie enters the chat.— ♠️Audsauce♠️ (@Audjuice9989) August 10, 2023
Hahahahahahhahahahahah pic.twitter.com/9Wtpmy5etD— D0C_HUCKLEBERRY (@D0C_HUCKLEBERRY) August 10, 2023
Because nothing communicates a complex, controversial, and life altering concept like a sugary, deep-fried pastry, right?— MotiveSpectre (@MotiveSpectre) August 10, 2023
There's a time and a place for everything - kids, donuts, and adolescence don't mix with influencer-led gender discourse.
Recommended
Still a donut. Can’t turn it into a bagel.— Mega MAGA Man (@hartley2368) August 10, 2023
I'd like to solve the puzzle. pic.twitter.com/kIcXefX6tA— Reality Enthusiast (@RealityEnthusi2) August 10, 2023
Except humans are not donuts we do in fact have surgeons who know what is exactly inside of every type of human being enough to know that if they looked at your bones, they could tell you that you are a man.— Jac Jax (@Starfoxy32) August 10, 2023
There’s literally either XX or XY chromosomes. Also, that’s a dude.— LEAHmemes (@itsreallyleah) August 10, 2023
My question is did this guy go buy two donuts specifically to make this video, or did he buy the two donuts first and was then inspired to make this video? 😂 Either way, maybe a biology book is the way to go instead of, ehh... donuts...— Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) August 10, 2023
The left in 2023-— Establishment Eradicator (@wheresourLOGIC) August 10, 2023
ABOLISH GENDER REVEAL PARTIES!
Wow! It's all makes sense to me now... Finally, I understand this movement! Thanks— NickLv2.1 (@NickLv221) August 10, 2023
These trans activists speak so softly and sweetly about things that are leading to child mutilations and hormone treatments as though it is just like going out for pizza.— zirp fail (@mdsteinphd) August 10, 2023
Really difficult to watch.
Yup another guy splaining how it all works for kids.— Saito Sama (@hilerchit01) August 10, 2023
And if your cream-filled donut wasn't supposed to be cream-filled, you take it to the clinic to have the cream sucked out and whatever else stuffed in.
***
