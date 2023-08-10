Trans activist uses donuts to explain why we should let kids have their own gender-reveal parties

Some clown a couple of weeks back took the results of a survey asking about trust in the scientific community to conclude that Republicans had become the "anti-science" party. Democrats, the pro-science party, insist that biological males have no advantages over girls in sports. Republicans, the anti-science party, believe there are two genders, male and female.

What's worse than the "scientific community" are those who tried to dumb things down for us conservatives. Libs of TikTok found this trans activist who explains how children are like donuts and suggests we wait for them to declare their own gender so they can have their own gender-reveal party.

Trans activist uses donuts to explain to kids on tiktok how babies and kids can be transgender. pic.twitter.com/DZztURZKoL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 10, 2023

Kids: I wanna learn some math

This dude: pic.twitter.com/E5rJXMWeo3 — YAF (@yaf) August 10, 2023

I wonder if he knows the donut shop let’s you know what’s in it beforehand. — Bobby Hill (@LegitBobbyHill) August 10, 2023

I'll never look at a donut the same way again. — Tootsie (@ZippyTX2022) August 10, 2023

Chris Christie enters the chat. — ♠️Audsauce♠️ (@Audjuice9989) August 10, 2023

Because nothing communicates a complex, controversial, and life altering concept like a sugary, deep-fried pastry, right?



There's a time and a place for everything - kids, donuts, and adolescence don't mix with influencer-led gender discourse. — MotiveSpectre (@MotiveSpectre) August 10, 2023

Still a donut. Can’t turn it into a bagel. — Mega MAGA Man (@hartley2368) August 10, 2023

I'd like to solve the puzzle. pic.twitter.com/kIcXefX6tA — Reality Enthusiast (@RealityEnthusi2) August 10, 2023

Except humans are not donuts we do in fact have surgeons who know what is exactly inside of every type of human being enough to know that if they looked at your bones, they could tell you that you are a man. — Jac Jax (@Starfoxy32) August 10, 2023

There’s literally either XX or XY chromosomes. Also, that’s a dude. — LEAHmemes (@itsreallyleah) August 10, 2023

My question is did this guy go buy two donuts specifically to make this video, or did he buy the two donuts first and was then inspired to make this video? 😂 Either way, maybe a biology book is the way to go instead of, ehh... donuts... — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) August 10, 2023

The left in 2023-

ABOLISH GENDER REVEAL PARTIES! — Establishment Eradicator (@wheresourLOGIC) August 10, 2023

Wow! It's all makes sense to me now... Finally, I understand this movement! Thanks — NickLv2.1 (@NickLv221) August 10, 2023

These trans activists speak so softly and sweetly about things that are leading to child mutilations and hormone treatments as though it is just like going out for pizza.

Really difficult to watch. — zirp fail (@mdsteinphd) August 10, 2023

Yup another guy splaining how it all works for kids. — Saito Sama (@hilerchit01) August 10, 2023

And if your cream-filled donut wasn't supposed to be cream-filled, you take it to the clinic to have the cream sucked out and whatever else stuffed in.

