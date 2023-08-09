Rep. Cori Bush marks the ninth anniversary of Michael Brown's death

NBC News: Striking Hollywood writers are starting to take a financial hit
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on August 09, 2023
CNN

It's that time of year again, when Rep. Cori Bush tweets a photo of Michael Brown in his graduation attire and says he'd be alive today if it weren't for racism and white supremacy. Nine years is a long time ago … long enough that the Obama administration was in charge of the autopsy, which showed that Brown was shot while charging a police officer.

He should be alive today. But he made some very bad choices.

Her colleagues wouldn't dare say a word about it for fear of being called racist.

