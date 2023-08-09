Rep. Cori Bush marks the ninth anniversary of Michael Brown's death

It's that time of year again, when Rep. Cori Bush tweets a photo of Michael Brown in his graduation attire and says he'd be alive today if it weren't for racism and white supremacy. Nine years is a long time ago … long enough that the Obama administration was in charge of the autopsy, which showed that Brown was shot while charging a police officer.

Today is the 9th anniversary of Mike Brown’s killing.



He would be alive today if the institutions of racism and white supremacy were eradicated.



He should be alive today.



We will never forget.



We will continue to fight for justice and accountability. pic.twitter.com/7E2svmNMOb — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) August 9, 2023

He should be alive today. But he made some very bad choices.

Wherein Cori Bush completely remakes a story in order to rile passions and send people into the streets against.....police. https://t.co/RCAXbPyvvX — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) August 9, 2023

This gentle giant left us too soon. Proof that only the good die young. https://t.co/5xiVlixeoG pic.twitter.com/Ty842xvHoj — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 9, 2023

This only goes to show how the Left plays the long game. The whole Michael Brown narrative has been definitively exposed as a hoax but they will keep repeating it year after year after year until we get tired of correcting it and the truth is forgotten by history. https://t.co/j9N1FzQshG — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 9, 2023

This bullshit again? But please, scold us about what a truth seeker you are who is totally anti-misinformation you are again. https://t.co/irlZqMi6Rp — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) August 9, 2023

Ask your self why Wesley Bell (pictured right) stated that, after an extensive reinvestigation, he could not prove a crime had been committed. Also, stop being a disgusting race baiter. https://t.co/Uk7V2fMIdn pic.twitter.com/KnGHf7Ap4C — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 9, 2023

The 9th anniversary of a guy who attacked a cop and tried to take his gun. There was no “hands up don’t shoot”. Even Eric Holder when he was AG said the cop did nothing wrong.



Dems like Cori never stop rushing in to defend criminals. Gotta keep that race hustling going. https://t.co/3eoifYx6RZ — Joe (@JoeC1776) August 9, 2023

realize how dedicated progressives are to their narratives and hoaxes. no amount of evidence, debate, or good faith will change their opinion. their commitment is unbroken. the right needs similar blind loyalty to our voters and causes. https://t.co/OId1PMqW1y — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) August 9, 2023

Again, these are their heroes. When they tell you who they are, believe them. https://t.co/gtzgvxmTye — James Kirkpatrick (@VDAREJamesK) August 9, 2023

Michael Brown was a violent individual who assaulted a police officer. His death was justified.



Activists like Cori Bush who lie about the circumstances of his death created a national paranoia about policing. This led to thousands of excess deaths, mostly of young black men. https://t.co/mesjFdnCZ7 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) August 9, 2023

This way of thinking, this kind of fatalism is a disease. Worse, this kind of black power that feeds off white guilt profits only a few like @CoriBush and does nothing for the black underclass. This is what Woke really is. https://t.co/1pfKcJfwaM — Eli Steele (@Hebro_Steele) August 9, 2023

To clarify:

Today is the 9 year anniversary of the day when Michael Brown:

Robbed a convenience store,

Assaulted a police officer,

Attempted to steal his gun,

and THEN charged at the officer resulting in his being shot.

Cori Bush is lying to you. https://t.co/aEGI59K3B3 — Chandler Haynes (@ChandlerHaynes6) August 9, 2023

Do her colleagues or other “allies” who purportedly care about things like “racism & white supremacy” ever pull her aside and say “this ain’t it”?



Or are they, too, convinced that untruthful narratives are better and more useful than discussing the actual reality of events? https://t.co/B9xFpiaTgR — Scott G (@scttfrnks) August 9, 2023

Her colleagues wouldn't dare say a word about it for fear of being called racist.

***