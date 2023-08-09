NBC News: Striking Hollywood writers are starting to take a financial hit

All we can say is thank God the "Barbie" movie was wrapped and ready for release before Hollywood's writers went on strike, and the Screen Actors Guild joined in in solidarity. We were surprised they'd been on strike for 100 days — to be honest, we haven't really been paying much attention, even when the random Hollywood star picks up a picket sign for a couple of hours.

NBC News reports that not having an income for that long is starting to get scary for some of these writers.

After nearly 100 days on strike, Hollywood writers are taking financial hits, uncertain when they'll have a steady flow of income again.



“I feel like I’m subsidizing this strike with my savings in a way that’s starting to get scary,” one writer said. https://t.co/CoUoqEUk0i — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 8, 2023

Daniel Arkin reports:

When the Writers Guild of America went on strike in early May, a first-year member of the union who most recently worked on an Apple TV+ series was gripped by panic. She was already struggling to find her next writing job, and now she would most likely be out of work for months. The writer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because she was concerned about professional repercussions, said she fully supports her WGA colleagues who are on the picket lines. But she is taking a financial hit, uncertain when she will have a steady flow of income again. “I feel like I’m subsidizing this strike with my savings in a way that’s starting to get scary,” the 35-year-old writer said. She has cobbled together stopgap gigs: dog-walking, nannying, assisting someone with travel arrangements, filling out online surveys that pay “literal pennies.” She is relying on food assistance and living off savings that she had “squirreled away” over the last five years. She expects she can last on her cash reserves for six months before “fully tanking.” “I wrote on an award-winning show last year,” she said, “and I’m literally picking up dogs--- right now.”

Somebody's got to pick up dogs.

This is the saddest story we've reported on since Megan Rapinoe blew that penalty kick and lost it for the U.S. women's team.

Hollywood really is just like the rest of us. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 9, 2023

Just like they told me during the pandemic, when they got paid and told us to stay home or we wanted our family dead.



“We’re all in this together!” — Eric (@EB21122) August 9, 2023

What's funny is they're all communists … even the producers who are raking in over a billion dollars from "Barbie" alone. You'd think they could spread that money around.

*sings “Imagine” to all suffering Hollywood people from my modest home in rural America.



(Finally got a chance to pay them back in kind). — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) August 9, 2023

“Learn to _______”

Isn’t that what they told your average American about losing our jobs because of their elite liberal DC friends? — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) August 9, 2023

Better to use the savings on learning to code and effectively using Ai — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) August 9, 2023

Oh sweet, like that time me and all my coworkers in the attractions were laid off for months not knowing if we would get paid and not able to apply elsewhere. — Khalvin (@Khalvin008) August 8, 2023

Oh no how sad pic.twitter.com/VPoKIGush6 — definitely not advice (@stillnotadvice) August 9, 2023

Perhaps they should learn to mine coal. — DrM 🇺🇸 (@DrMagnolias) August 9, 2023

Yeah well it’s a strike. Did they think Bidenomics was going to save them? — (AAA) AsianAmericanAlan (@AAllasson) August 8, 2023

Hilarious.



Speaking for 99% of the country I can honestly say we’re fine with reruns and AI generated content.



Especially if it means the cesspool of Hollywood suffers. — Jonas Goldsmith (@JonasRG) August 9, 2023

I could get all preachy about how they need to save more money for strikes or even start a new career.



You know, like they preach to me about how to live my life and what I MUST accept.



But I won't. I'll just go outside, be active, and not stare at their drivel. — Trux (@TBP_3) August 9, 2023

Were the writers unaware of what the word "strike" meant? — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) August 9, 2023

Elon Musk should really get X's content creators together to sing "Imagine" and remind them that we're all in this together.

***