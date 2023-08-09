That donor to ‘Sound of Freedom’? I think he is innocent
Rep. Cori Bush marks the ninth anniversary of Michael Brown's death
Black activists concerned people are 'weaponizing' a school principal's suicide against DE...
USA TODAY explains how the Republican Party is now proudly pro-choice
Report: FBI team kills man who threatened President Biden on Facebook
No charges for Sikh shop owners for viral beatdown on brazen shoplifter
Congressman says January 6 committee failed to adequately preserve evidence
Peter Doocy's question for Biden about Devon Archer was a 'lousy' one (according...
David Frum says Dems would want Biden punished if he shot a man...
RIGHT on cue! More Trump indictments likely on the way as news for...
Jack Smith is sliding all up in Trump's DMs (this is getting creepy!)
President Biden forgets about personal space promise during Weather Channel interview
DeSantis is fighting back against a two tiered justice system ... it's time...
Biden WH alum uses Politico's (now deleted) tweet about bank records as LATEST...

NBC News: Striking Hollywood writers are starting to take a financial hit

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on August 09, 2023
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

All we can say is thank God the "Barbie" movie was wrapped and ready for release before Hollywood's writers went on strike, and the Screen Actors Guild joined in in solidarity. We were surprised they'd been on strike for 100 days — to be honest, we haven't really been paying much attention, even when the random Hollywood star picks up a picket sign for a couple of hours.

NBC News reports that not having an income for that long is starting to get scary for some of these writers.

Daniel Arkin reports:

When the Writers Guild of America went on strike in early May, a first-year member of the union who most recently worked on an Apple TV+ series was gripped by panic. She was already struggling to find her next writing job, and now she would most likely be out of work for months.

The writer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because she was concerned about professional repercussions, said she fully supports her WGA colleagues who are on the picket lines. But she is taking a financial hit, uncertain when she will have a steady flow of income again.

“I feel like I’m subsidizing this strike with my savings in a way that’s starting to get scary,” the 35-year-old writer said.

She has cobbled together stopgap gigs: dog-walking, nannying, assisting someone with travel arrangements, filling out online surveys that pay “literal pennies.” She is relying on food assistance and living off savings that she had “squirreled away” over the last five years. She expects she can last on her cash reserves for six months before “fully tanking.”

“I wrote on an award-winning show last year,” she said, “and I’m literally picking up dogs--- right now.”

Recommended

Report: FBI team kills man who threatened President Biden on Facebook
Brett T.

Somebody's got to pick up dogs.

This is the saddest story we've reported on since Megan Rapinoe blew that penalty kick and lost it for the U.S. women's team.

What's funny is they're all communists … even the producers who are raking in over a billion dollars from "Barbie" alone. You'd think they could spread that money around.

Elon Musk should really get X's content creators together to sing "Imagine" and remind them that we're all in this together.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HOLLYWOOD NBC NEWS STRIKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Report: FBI team kills man who threatened President Biden on Facebook
Brett T.
Black activists concerned people are 'weaponizing' a school principal's suicide against DEI
Brett T.
No charges for Sikh shop owners for viral beatdown on brazen shoplifter
Gordon Kushner
Rep. Cori Bush marks the ninth anniversary of Michael Brown's death
Brett T.
Peter Doocy's question for Biden about Devon Archer was a 'lousy' one (according to Biden)
Doug P.
That donor to ‘Sound of Freedom’? I think he is innocent
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Report: FBI team kills man who threatened President Biden on Facebook Brett T.