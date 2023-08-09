David Frum says Dems would want Biden punished if he shot a man on Fifth Avenue

This is funny. As this editor pointed out in a recent post, Democrats are ready to throw Hunter Biden and any other member of the Biden family under the bus so they don't taint the saint-like President Joe Biden. Democrats at first didn't seem to think Hunter should be jailed for felony gun possession, but in recent replies, they've turned on Hunter, saying this is a matter for the courts, not Congress, and he should be punished if found guilty of any crimes. He was ready to plead guilty as long as he had that sweetheart deal that gave him immunity from future prosecution for his overseas shenanigans.

Throw Hunter in prison for life if you have to, but you can't pin anything on "the big guy." There's "zero evidence" he's done anything other than help guide his troubled son back from addiction.

Matthew Dowd had some thoughts:

Many in news media constantly talk about Trump’s support from his base. The reality is Biden is more popular among Dems than Trump is among GOP voters. https://t.co/4HR12FYv2F — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) August 9, 2023

That inspired David Frum to xeet:

Yes but if Biden shot a man in Fifth Avenue, Biden supporters would almost unanimously want him punished for the crime. https://t.co/w2P1ta9JUU — David Frum (@davidfrum) August 9, 2023

Sure they would. That's why they're fighting so hard to deny the mounting evidence that Biden was involved in a foreign bribery scheme.

No they would not. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 9, 2023

Bless your heart. — Will Harter (@willisfx88) August 9, 2023

They wouldn’t even know about it, Dave. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) August 9, 2023

True. CNN and MSNBC wouldn't even report on it.

Absolutely untrue. — WVU Bonanza (@WVUbonanza) August 9, 2023

His supporters would blame it on Trump. — MarkWhittington (@MarkWhittington) August 9, 2023

Let's test your theory. Aaaand go pic.twitter.com/VNYsO63TBG — MirCat (Parity) (@TRMirCat) August 9, 2023

But there are steps to go through first.

1) I wasn't even in town that day

2) I was in town but I don't know that guy and have never been on that street

3) I might know that guy

4) I do know that guy but I never meant to hurt him

5) I don't own a gun

6) My gun wasn't loaded — Mike Rahilly (@Alacrity59) August 9, 2023

He accidentally got into Hunter's stash of crack and went crazy … that's it.

What if he did it for love of his son? — Sarchasm 🇺🇸 (@HeloFlyNavy) August 9, 2023

Does, "They would blame the victim" sound like a plausible answer here as well? — CaptSchark (@CaptSchark) August 9, 2023

It was Hunter's crack dealer!

They don't want him punished for his current provable crimes. — Mr. French (@MrFrenchAZ) August 9, 2023

The media would scour the social media accounts of whoever was shot to see if he ever tweeted something transphobic or ultra-MAGA.

