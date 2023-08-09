David Frum says Dems would want Biden punished if he shot a man on Fifth Avenue

Congressman says January 6 committee failed to adequately preserve evidence
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on August 09, 2023
Twitter

This is funny. As this editor pointed out in a recent post, Democrats are ready to throw Hunter Biden and any other member of the Biden family under the bus so they don't taint the saint-like President Joe Biden. Democrats at first didn't seem to think Hunter should be jailed for felony gun possession, but in recent replies, they've turned on Hunter, saying this is a matter for the courts, not Congress, and he should be punished if found guilty of any crimes. He was ready to plead guilty as long as he had that sweetheart deal that gave him immunity from future prosecution for his overseas shenanigans.

Throw Hunter in prison for life if you have to, but you can't pin anything on "the big guy." There's "zero evidence" he's done anything other than help guide his troubled son back from addiction.

Matthew Dowd had some thoughts:

That inspired David Frum to xeet:

Sure they would. That's why they're fighting so hard to deny the mounting evidence that Biden was involved in a foreign bribery scheme.

True. CNN and MSNBC wouldn't even report on it.

Doug P.

He accidentally got into Hunter's stash of crack and went crazy … that's it.

It was Hunter's crack dealer!

The media would scour the social media accounts of whoever was shot to see if he ever tweeted something transphobic or ultra-MAGA.

