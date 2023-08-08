LA Times: Working remotely gave blacks 'a reprieve from racism'
'The Crack Team of Degenerate Journos at the New York Times'
Trump goes THERE dropping Chris Christie as only HE can and LMAO (watch)
BUSTED! Best Buy offers management training program BUT only if certain 'racial requiremen...
Sanctuary State Declares 'Emergency' Over Influx of Illegals
FAFO? Racist Texas teacher who openly bragged about wanting to kill white men...
Big Tech hates us and they hate you too (but we don't have...
Allie Beth Stuckey releases HILARIOUS tag to protect against Sam Brinton and the...
Riley Gaines takes man claiming to be a lesbian APART for mansplaining lesbianism...
YIKES! Nikki Haley BLASTS Senator Tuberville for halting military promotions to protect ba...
Leave Barbie ALONE! Bill Maher takes 'preachy, man-hating' Barbie movie apart and Lefties...
Rapper Ne-Yo Backtracks on Apology to the Woke Mob
Was the return address MAGA COUNTRY?! Harry Sisson shares THREATENING letter from MAGA...
Those poor PANS! Wayne Brady says he's 'pansexual' and I have SOOOO many...

Little girl approached President Biden on the street to deliver this request

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on August 08, 2023
Twitter

President Joe Biden decided the best backdrop for his speech about the climate crisis would be the Grand Canyon, one of the nine wonders of the world.

You know how Playboy White House correspondent would write about little kids approaching him on seeing his press pass and asking him questions like, "Why does Trump hate me?" We got the same vibe today when Biden told the story of being approached by a little girl on the streets of Washington, D.C. After sniffing her hair, she asked Biden — no, begged — to take care of Bears Ears National Monument.

Maybe he's instructed the Secret Service to let little girls through.

It's remarkable that a little girl on the streets of D.C. saw the president and her number one concern was that he take care of Bears Ears National Monument.

Recommended

FAFO? Racist Texas teacher who openly bragged about wanting to kill white men has LOST her job
Sam J.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FAFO? Racist Texas teacher who openly bragged about wanting to kill white men has LOST her job
Sam J.
Trump goes THERE dropping Chris Christie as only HE can and LMAO (watch)
Sam J.
LA Times: Working remotely gave blacks 'a reprieve from racism'
Brett T.
BUSTED! Best Buy offers management training program BUT only if certain 'racial requirements' are met
Sam J.
Riley Gaines takes man claiming to be a lesbian APART for mansplaining lesbianism and BOOM
Sam J.
Leave Barbie ALONE! Bill Maher takes 'preachy, man-hating' Barbie movie apart and Lefties can't DEAL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
FAFO? Racist Texas teacher who openly bragged about wanting to kill white men has LOST her job Sam J.