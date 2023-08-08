Little girl approached President Biden on the street to deliver this request

President Joe Biden decided the best backdrop for his speech about the climate crisis would be the Grand Canyon, one of the nine wonders of the world.

You know how Playboy White House correspondent would write about little kids approaching him on seeing his press pass and asking him questions like, "Why does Trump hate me?" We got the same vibe today when Biden told the story of being approached by a little girl on the streets of Washington, D.C. After sniffing her hair, she asked Biden — no, begged — to take care of Bears Ears National Monument.

Joe Biden tells a story in which he says a "little girl" randomly approached him on the streets of Washington D.C. and begged him to "take care of Bears Ears" national monument. pic.twitter.com/nnCkfHj6N2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 8, 2023

I don’t believe it, but I bet Joe saw a little girl and sniffed her hair — Democrats are a threat to AMERICA 🇺🇸 (@drdrjojo) August 8, 2023

What did her hair smell like? — Get off my lawn (@spartan_mlp) August 8, 2023

What a freaking liar — Cindiew (@cindiew) August 8, 2023

Honest folks, not a joke. True story. — Kevin LaPointe (@PoliceKevin284) August 8, 2023

Another NO JOKE that never happened — Aquamelon (@Aquamelon21) August 8, 2023

No little girl runs up to you with your protection detail. Please stop. — the hawk (@halkev1) August 8, 2023

Maybe he's instructed the Secret Service to let little girls through.

Did he take her to a quieter place for ice cream? — Josh Staydohar (@1patriotwaiting) August 8, 2023

It's remarkable that a little girl on the streets of D.C. saw the president and her number one concern was that he take care of Bears Ears National Monument.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



