CNN's Daniel Dale hasn't given up on fact-checking; in fact, he's been busy

We don't have to tell you about the "fact-checking" business. We have the AP, Reuters, PolitiFact, the Washington Post's Glenn Kessler, and CNN's Daniel Dale, to name a few, all looking out for us in this age of disinformation.

Their job is to hold the powerful to their words, which you think would be tough with a president who has repeatedly lied about where and how his son died. We now know (well, we've known for a while) that Joe Biden actually did talk business with his son about his overseas dealings. The fact-checkers would probably rate that as false, seeing as Biden only called into business meetings to talk about the weather and exchange pleasantries.

Tim Graham notes that CNN's Dale hasn't stopped fact-checking — he's just pretty selective about whom he fact-checks.

Seven fact-check articles from CNN's Daniel Dale since July 19.



FOUR on Trump

THREE on RFK Jr.



And that's it. https://t.co/3v5cmdV5JL — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) August 7, 2023

CNN's Jake Tapper won't even have RFK Jr. on because he's such a liar.

Is it surprising? Look at this dork. pic.twitter.com/ES7JKaG3a2 — Florida Freedom 🇺🇸 (@stephennagy) August 7, 2023

Amazing how that works... — 🇺🇸 Respect is What is Missing 🇺🇸 (@HG_is_da_Devil) August 7, 2023

That's because - and I've heard them say this on their networks - that they automatically believe things about the current regime merely because "Biden said so".



Astonishing. — Sockdolagist (@Sockdolagist) August 7, 2023

He's useless — 🇮🇱🇨🇦 Georganne Was Right 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@georganneb) August 7, 2023

Ask Joe Biden if a man can get pregnant and then fact-check that.

***