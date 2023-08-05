Donald Trump does himself no favors with his Truth Social post
BYE! Climate change protestors get no 'LOVE' and are dragged out of tennis...
Let's commemorate Joe Biden's 365th day of vacation
Kamala Harris still on about extremists wanting people to dehydrate while waiting to...
Americans aren't buying Bidenomics because Biden is 'too modest' to take credit
Fauci's replacement pulls out stuffed animals to explain the origin of COVID-19
Journalist explains how conservatives 'leveraged a sexual assault' as fodder for the cultu...
Biden WH hopes signs letting us know who to thank for all the...
Antony Blinken's condemnation of prosecuting a political opponent closes in on a ratio...
Massachusetts State Troopers reinstated after wrongful termination for COVID vaccine refus...
Fans are not impressed with the woke makeover of TMNT’s April O’Neil
Gretchen Whitmer explains how Dems could boost Biden's approval (try not to laugh)
Did the White House write this NBC News story about what Biden &...
Dem Rep says the quiet part out loud about Republicans who support Trump

Republicans consistently defend child marriage

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on August 05, 2023
AngieArtist

Here's one of those out-of-context tweets that just sort of stands out in a thread. There was originally some discussion of "Gender Queer" and just how sexually explicit those illustrations are, but then it somehow took a detour into claims that Christian conservatives actively practice child marriage.

We're all for educated conversations, but this certainly isn't part of one.

Community Notes?

Recommended

BYE! Climate change protestors get no 'LOVE' and are dragged out of tennis match
justmindy

This is obviously someone well-acquainted with conservative Christian circles.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CHRISTIANS MARRIAGE REPUBLICANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BYE! Climate change protestors get no 'LOVE' and are dragged out of tennis match
justmindy
Donald Trump does himself no favors with his Truth Social post
Brett T.
Journalist explains how conservatives 'leveraged a sexual assault' as fodder for the culture wars
Brett T.
Fans are not impressed with the woke makeover of TMNT’s April O’Neil
FuzzyChimp
Let's commemorate Joe Biden's 365th day of vacation
Brett T.
Kamala Harris still on about extremists wanting people to dehydrate while waiting to vote
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
BYE! Climate change protestors get no 'LOVE' and are dragged out of tennis match justmindy