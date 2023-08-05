Journalist explains how conservatives 'leveraged a sexual assault' as fodder for the culture wars

Biden WH hopes signs letting us know who to thank for all the...
Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on August 05, 2023
Twitter

We have written a ton of posts about Loudon County, Virginia, where the school board seems to consider every parent the enemy and school officials keep lists of problematic moms and dads. There was outrage that a school district had kept quiet about the rape of a girl in a girls' restroom by a boy in a skirt. The New York Times has decided to revisit the incident to see if right-wingers just used the explosive allegation as a cudgel against transgender rights. No, seriously.

Benjamin Ryan is a New York Times contributor but did not write this piece:

Of course, the boy wasn't trans. His sexually assaulting a girl kind of gave that away. But it did bring us questions about allowing biological males in girls' restrooms. Apparently bringing that up was "leveraging a sexual assault."

Ah, Republicans pounced! This isn't about the girl being raped in a bathroom … it's about Republicans using that as fodder for their fight against transexual rights.

Nah, we'll read it. Here's the school board meeting that probably triggered the letter to Attorney Merrick Garland about parents at school board meetings being "domestic terrorists":

“That meeting,” Beth Barts, a member of the school board at the time, later recalled, “just went to hell.” During the public-comment period, a Republican former state legislator accused the board of “teaching children to hate others because of their skin color” and “forcing them to lie about other kids’ gender.”

When the crowd, which had been warned against disruptions, cheered, the board voted to end public comment. The crowd booed loudly. A man in the third row stood and extended both middle fingers at the board members, who were hastily ushered into a secure back room.

Scanning the scene for signs of trouble, a sheriff’s deputy named Timothy Iversen saw a middle-aged man in a plumbing-company T-shirt arguing over a row of chairs with a woman wearing a top emblazoned with a rainbow heart. “You’re a bitch,” the man said, clenching his fist.

Iversen grabbed him by the arm, but he resisted. Another deputy rushed in, and the two officers tackled the man, crashing through chairs. The second deputy punched him several times. A third knelt on his back. Pinned beneath the deputies, the man screamed that he couldn’t breathe. His mouth was smeared with blood. The man’s wife stood nearby. “My child was raped at school!” she shouted. “And this is what happens!”

OK, so one man gave the school board the finger, and the father of the girl who was raped clenched his fist.

Are Ryan and the New York Times really doing this?

Good thing the FBI has cleared that up.

Oh yeah, we did a post on him linking The Daily Wire to the Covenant School massacre. They both happened in Nashville, so …

He's seriously backing up the New York Times in its "Republicans pounced" on a rape in a girls' bathroom take. You really can't hate mainstream journalists enough.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: NEW YORK TIMES RAPE SCHOOL BOARD TRANSGENDER REPUBLICANS POUNCE LOUDOUN COUNTY

