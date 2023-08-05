Fauci's replacement pulls out stuffed animals to explain the origin of COVID-19

Journalist explains how conservatives 'leveraged a sexual assault' as fodder for the cultu...
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on August 05, 2023
Seeing as this editor is a conservative, he's going to go full "conspiracy theory" and say that COVID-19 was a bioweapon engineered at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and funded indirectly by Anthony Fauci, and it got loose when it wasn't supposed to. As late as March of this year, the media was running with the study that blamed the coronavirus pandemic on "raccoon dogs." It wasn't someone munching on a bat in a wet market, but rather raccoon dogs spreading the virus.

We now have a new Fauci, and her name is Jeanne Marrazzo. Our managing editor Sam likes to refer to breaking out the puppets and crayons, but here we have Marrazzo on a Zoom call breaking out the stuffed animals to explain the origins of COVID-19.

And these other knobs on the call just nod along.

We honestly don't know when this was recorded but it's not really relevant to us having zero confidence in Marrazzo running NIAID or even a taco stand.

***

