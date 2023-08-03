NBC News' Kelly O'Donnell knows how to tell Trump isn't president anymore
NYT: South African song calling for anti-white violence 'should not be taken literally'
YIKES! Joe Biden appears in CRINGE 'Dark Brandon' ad angering Twitter conservatives
Catherine Herridge: Lawyer says special counsel might not have reviewed records before ind...
Trump Attorney Exposes Suspicious Justice Department Timeline
Based on the new 'election denial' rule this 2016 video should 'put half...
DC cop turned CNN contributor Michael Fanone explains how Donald Trump is just...
Sorry, CNN, nobody is buying your OMG IT'S A COVID SUMMER SURGE BS...
Brady Campaign president longs for a real-life Barbieland where Kens couldn't become mass...
CNN journo notes Trump's politicizing attempts to throw him in jail
*POPCORN* White Christian man who saved Cori Bush when she was 'unhoused' drops...
Science is settled: Graph shows once and for all that 'Republicans have become...
Kyrsten Sinema Is 'Livid' With the Biden Administration
DAMNING thread proves Biden admin used Facebook to silence and censor conservatives in...

WSJ: Retailers reallocating Bud Light shelf space to other brands

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on August 03, 2023
TikTok

This editor also is amazed at the durability of the boycott of Bud Light after the marketing geniuses at Anheuser Busch decided to grace Dylan Mulvaney with a can emblazoned with his face to commemorate his 365 days of "girlhood." This train just keeps on rolling. Bud Light has lost its top spot to Modelo and shows no signs of recovery.

Wesley Yang nails it:

He's right. All of those pictures of Mulvaney holding up a Bud Light can have made it supremely uncool to be seen doing the same. Mulvaney is so toxic he's destroyed the brand.

Recommended

YIKES! Joe Biden appears in CRINGE 'Dark Brandon' ad angering Twitter conservatives
justmindy

But he has a gazillion followers on TikTok, so he must be popular, right?

So the transgender demographic isn't running out to stock up on Bud Light? We know from the marketing manager she was trying to get rid of that "frat boy" image and reach a younger, more sophisticated consumer. Great work:


***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



Tags: BOYCOTT BUD LIGHT DYLAN MULVANEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

YIKES! Joe Biden appears in CRINGE 'Dark Brandon' ad angering Twitter conservatives
justmindy
Catherine Herridge: Lawyer says special counsel might not have reviewed records before indictment
Brett T.
NYT: South African song calling for anti-white violence 'should not be taken literally'
Brett T.
*POPCORN* White Christian man who saved Cori Bush when she was 'unhoused' drops a serious RECEIPT
Sam J.
Based on the new 'election denial' rule this 2016 video should 'put half of Hollywood in prison'
Doug P.
Trump Attorney Exposes Suspicious Justice Department Timeline
Twitchy Staff

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
YIKES! Joe Biden appears in CRINGE 'Dark Brandon' ad angering Twitter conservatives justmindy