WSJ: Retailers reallocating Bud Light shelf space to other brands

This editor also is amazed at the durability of the boycott of Bud Light after the marketing geniuses at Anheuser Busch decided to grace Dylan Mulvaney with a can emblazoned with his face to commemorate his 365 days of "girlhood." This train just keeps on rolling. Bud Light has lost its top spot to Modelo and shows no signs of recovery.

I remain shocked by the durability of the effects of the conservative boycott on Bud Light. WSJ reports that retailers are now reallocating shelf space to other brands, which will help lock in the decline. — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) August 3, 2023

Wesley Yang nails it:

It was only very briefly a boycott. It swiftly became a permanently tarnished brand. https://t.co/6jESZkAgJb — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) August 3, 2023

He's right. All of those pictures of Mulvaney holding up a Bud Light can have made it supremely uncool to be seen doing the same. Mulvaney is so toxic he's destroyed the brand.

Mediocre product+worst marketing move against its own consumer base in history+easily available alternatives = brand death — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 3, 2023

It's not a boycott. It's brand death. And well deserved, might I add. Telling your current customers that they're are lesser sorts of people when there are myriad competing products of similar quality was an insane marketing move. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 3, 2023

If you’re a progressive marketing person, is destroying a conservative brand you were hired to sell a plus or a minus on your LinkedIn profile? — Amelia Reivers (@ameliareivers) August 3, 2023

I suspect that poor Ms. Heinerscheid is finished in marketing, not because of the Mulvaney deal, but because she kinda trash-talked her customer base on a podcast, which showed extremely poor judgement. — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) August 3, 2023

Not quite right to describe it as a "conservative" boycott -- the impact has been big enough that many Democratic voters were evidently turned off as well. More of a boycott from people tired of gender gnosticism suddenly being forced down their throats from every institution. — The Ivy Exile (@TheIvyExile) August 3, 2023

The staying power in conservative media and red state culture is incredible too. I mean these usually aren’t the most focused people, but Dylan Mulvaney is different. — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) August 3, 2023

But he has a gazillion followers on TikTok, so he must be popular, right?

I don’t think of it as a boycott. It was self inflicted negative brand advertising. They made the beer brand unappealing to their customer base. — Martin Devon (@MartinDevon) August 3, 2023

It's not a conservative boycott, which are usually ineffective. It was a distinct and intentional choice by a brand to alienate its core purchasers, apparently thinking they would accept it. They chose poorly. — Dr. Cville Cyber (@CvilleCyber) August 3, 2023

Their failed ad campaign was an attempt to break into a new market of people that have little interest in their product, and they failed to predict how much play that ad would get (with very negative framing) with their core market. — Saoirse Like Inaoirse 🧐 (@HeadAsploding) August 3, 2023

There's no active boycott.



You have an interchangeable product that maintained product share on the basis of branding. Their actions denigrating their customers damaged the brand - and then they doubled down. The customers moved on to another interchangeable brand. — Milton Friedman Stan Account (@AndIllWhisperNo) August 3, 2023

So the transgender demographic isn't running out to stock up on Bud Light? We know from the marketing manager she was trying to get rid of that "frat boy" image and reach a younger, more sophisticated consumer. Great work:

Anheuser-Busch, the brewing company that owns Bud Light, reported a nearly $400 million loss in the second quarter following pushback from consumers over a partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.https://t.co/uaKW2hXAbA — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 3, 2023





