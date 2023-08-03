David Brooks: We in the educated class always build systems that serve ourselves
College Board says Florida has banned AP Psychology because of gender identity content

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on August 03, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Here's a statement from the College Board that we don't know is true or not. We do know that Florida pulled the plug on AP African American Studies because of an emphasis on critical race theory. Now the College Board is saying that AP Psychology has been effectively banned. We had heard that the Florida legislature had taken the language from the Parental Rights in Education barring teachers in kindergarten through third grade from leading discussions on gender identity and sexual orientation and extended it through twelfth grade. We'd like to hear from Jeremy Redfern on this one.

Anyway, "teaching foundational content on sexual orientation and gender identity is illegal under state law."

Why wouldn't transgenderism be taught in biology seeing as you're born into the wrong body? Men having babies? That's for biologists to determine.

Randi Weingarten, the most hated woman on Twitter, has already weighed in on this terrible development, so it must be good if she opposes it. Is there any chance the psychology course teaches about gender dysphoria and how it's a mental illness?

***

Tags: AP FLORIDA TRANSGENDER RON DESANTIS

