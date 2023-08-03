College Board says Florida has banned AP Psychology because of gender identity content

Here's a statement from the College Board that we don't know is true or not. We do know that Florida pulled the plug on AP African American Studies because of an emphasis on critical race theory. Now the College Board is saying that AP Psychology has been effectively banned. We had heard that the Florida legislature had taken the language from the Parental Rights in Education barring teachers in kindergarten through third grade from leading discussions on gender identity and sexual orientation and extended it through twelfth grade. We'd like to hear from Jeremy Redfern on this one.

Anyway, "teaching foundational content on sexual orientation and gender identity is illegal under state law."

Read our full statement on AP Psychology and Florida: https://t.co/Y0NRrNCwBy pic.twitter.com/1Th1BhGTs8 — College Board (@CollegeBoard) August 3, 2023

Why wouldn't transgenderism be taught in biology seeing as you're born into the wrong body? Men having babies? That's for biologists to determine.

"If we can't show minors a nonbinary orgy, what's the point?" — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) August 3, 2023

Sorry for this loss, groomers — tom ferry (@AnonToothFairy) August 3, 2023

Guys, im already voting for DeSantis. You don’t need to keep doing this.



It’s weird when I took AP Psych I was never forced to learn about the transgender religion. https://t.co/bm7E2psS7V — Rís Rosario (@reeseonable) August 3, 2023

Based — Put Children First (@gr8fulmother) August 3, 2023

Yes I believe teaching religion is banned in public schools. And gender theory is absolutely religious thinking because it certainly has nothing to do with science. — Michael McGehee (@MichaelLMcGehee) August 3, 2023

Brainwashing and grooming teenagers is not education. I took AP Psychology as a senior and there was no mention of sexual orientation or gender identity. Just admit you cant groom so you are removing the program. — OrneryOsprey (@OspreyOrnery) August 3, 2023

I wouldn’t send my kid to any class that doesn’t teach them proper pegging techniques or that they might have been born in the wrong body. Good for you for canceling them! pic.twitter.com/SdfndJUute — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) August 3, 2023

Oh bummer, you mean high school kids in Florida won't learn that men can get pregnant? What ever shall they do without this critical knowledge? — David In Washington (@DavidInWASH) August 3, 2023

You’re a clown show. — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) August 3, 2023

Randi Weingarten, the most hated woman on Twitter, has already weighed in on this terrible development, so it must be good if she opposes it. Is there any chance the psychology course teaches about gender dysphoria and how it's a mental illness?

***