NRO: What's missing from the third Trump indictment is a crime

As you know, Donald Trump has been indicted for a third time, this time in connection with January 6. He was impeached for inciting the storming of the Capitol, but that's not what he's been charged with. These are the charges:

Count 1: Conspiracy to Defraud the United States Count 2: Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding Count 3: Obstruction of and Attempt to Obstruct an Official Proceeding Count 4: Conspiracy Against Rights

We honestly don't know what "conspiracy against rights" means in this context. Dan McLaughlin has written a piece for National Review explaining what's missing from the third Trump indictment:

The fundamental problem here is the absence of any criminal act by Trump (or attributable to him through a co-conspirator). https://t.co/hvUX3AnnIb — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 2, 2023

Conviction for conspiracy requires merely an overt act made for the purpose of carrying out the conspiracy's object. The overt act does not itself have to be unlawful. Nor, if you really want to get technical, does it need to have been committed by the defendant. https://t.co/x8RFUKczet — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) August 2, 2023

The problem with bringing a federal criminal conspiracy charge consisting entirely of acts that are not themselves criminal, all of which are directed through the channels of politics, govt, speech & law, is that it massively, abusively expands the criminalization of politics. https://t.co/4lDMnthPgn — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 2, 2023

This indictment is an egregious abuse of the criminal process. The people cheering it are making exactly the same mistake as the Reagan/Bush-era Democrats who thought the unconstitutional monster they created in the Independent Counsel law could never be used against them. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 2, 2023

Congress makes the laws & appropriates federal funds. Imagine a conspiracy to frustrate that official process by using a bogus legal theory to cause the president to spend $400 billion in unappropriated funds, outside his legal authority. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 2, 2023

I am waiting for the first conspiracy to make a bacon sandwich indictment... — DecryptedTech (@DecryptedTech) August 2, 2023

By that standard, every single Democrat who raised money to bail out the BLM rioters & looters deserves to be charged for conspiracy to commit arson and grand larceny. — HMSP (@_HMSP) August 2, 2023

They don’t care. — The Dr. Mayo Monkey (@TheButcher2020) August 2, 2023

***