WaPo: Latest indictment proves that Donald Trump should never be allowed near the Oval Office

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on August 02, 2023
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

As Rep. Byron Donalds just demonstrated, each indictment of Donald Trump has come exactly one day after a scandal broke involving President Joe Biden. Devon Archer just testified that Biden lied when he said he never talked business with his son, and now Trump is being indicted not for inciting a riot but for other dubious charges related to January 6, 2021.

The Washington Post's James Hohmann writes that any "fair-minded" reading of the latest indictment of Trump indicates that he should never be allowed near the Oval Office again. A lot of people are reminded Hohmann that Trump hasn't been convicted of anything yet — it's just the "seriousness of the charge" that makes Trump ineligible to be president.

And polls say that each indictment only increases his supporters' determination to vote for him in 2024. They're trying to destroy his campaign with bogus indictments just like they tried to destroy his presidency with bogus impeachments.

Any "fair-minded reading" of the indictment should note that Trump was not charged with incitement, because they'd have no case. This indictment is weak and Hohmann knows it.

***

