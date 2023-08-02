WaPo: Latest indictment proves that Donald Trump should never be allowed near the Oval Office

As Rep. Byron Donalds just demonstrated, each indictment of Donald Trump has come exactly one day after a scandal broke involving President Joe Biden. Devon Archer just testified that Biden lied when he said he never talked business with his son, and now Trump is being indicted not for inciting a riot but for other dubious charges related to January 6, 2021.

The Washington Post's James Hohmann writes that any "fair-minded" reading of the latest indictment of Trump indicates that he should never be allowed near the Oval Office again. A lot of people are reminded Hohmann that Trump hasn't been convicted of anything yet — it's just the "seriousness of the charge" that makes Trump ineligible to be president.

Any fair-minded reading of the Jan. 6 indictment leads to one, sure conclusion: Donald Trump should never again be allowed anywhere near the Oval Office.



New editorial: https://t.co/EXzGRKFIHD — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) August 2, 2023

The document is full of evidence reminding Americans about Trump’s character: He lies flagrantly; he disdains accountability; and he is eager to exploit the powers of his position to reward those who are loyal to him, punish those who aren’t and bully the rest into submission. — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) August 2, 2023

Those in Trump’s party should cease to be his co-conspirators. Some elected officials have said the former president’s alleged wrongs should be dealt with through the political system. They are part of that system, and they should challenge supporters to protect its integrity. — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) August 2, 2023

And polls say that each indictment only increases his supporters' determination to vote for him in 2024. They're trying to destroy his campaign with bogus indictments just like they tried to destroy his presidency with bogus impeachments.

That's a political conclusion. Not a legal one. https://t.co/8AdTkU1Hd1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 2, 2023

This is a political question not a legal one which is the entire problem with this BS indictment. — AltitudeBen (@BenAltitude) August 2, 2023

You are way too funny. You should never ever again be allowed to practice law. — Cary J. Casse (@CaryCasse) August 2, 2023

When did they make character flaws illegal? 👀 — BC (@bcollinsk) August 2, 2023

Whatever partisan hacks like @jameshohmann say the opposite can be safely assumed to be true. — Cesare Borgia (@SirCesareBorgia) August 2, 2023

Ok, but the one sure conclusion of a criminal indictment should be “subject belongs in jail,” not “Vote Biden 2024!” — Atticus Phlegm (@phlegmatticus) August 2, 2023

Any fair reading of the indictment makes you laugh and shake you head at the fucking fantasy of it all.



But the media isn’t interested in a fair reading. Screw the 1st Amendment. Liberalism is dead. — PNWBirdhunter 🦆 🐕 🇺🇸 (@FanaticLurker) August 2, 2023

Any "fair-minded reading" of the indictment should note that Trump was not charged with incitement, because they'd have no case. This indictment is weak and Hohmann knows it.

